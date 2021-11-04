There was an aura of familiarity surrounding Missouri men’s basketball’s press conference Thursday, despite the almost entirely new team under coach Cuonzo Martin’s stewardship. Familiar questions about Javon Pickett being the only senior and how the team is gelling ahead of the new season were plentiful in the Mizzou Arena media room.
But the reality of the season tipping off in the near future was also present, and Central Michigan will pose the first true test for a team filled with transfers and freshmen mixing with just three players who saw minutes for the Tigers last season. While the team has faced two closed-door scrimmages against Oklahoma State and Creighton, that doesn’t change the fact that a real game will bring different challenges to the new group.
The signs from the scrimmages were promising, though the scores and results may always remain a secret.
“Once we got to (go) out and scrimmage somebody else and you see everybody attacking the rim, just being aggressive, and it honestly made me proud,” Pickett said. “Just to see our guys go out there and do a lot of great things.”
Like the Tigers, the Chippewas are also in a period of transition. Central Michigan brought many transfers and a new coaching staff under coach Tony Barbee in the offseason in hopes of improving upon a 7-16 finish last season.
“We’ll just prepare like we assume they’ll play,” Martin said. “It’s one of those games where you have to practice what you do best.”
Outside Columbia, the expectations for Martin’s team aren’t exactly high. Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney ranked the Tigers No. 97 overall and 12th in the SEC. The preseason SEC poll has Martin’s team projected to finish 10th.
“I talked to the guys a little bit, just telling them not to get too discouraged about everything that they’re hearing, about how many people we’ve got coming back, such and such,” Pickett said. “Us older guys, we feel like we’ve been doing a great job just trying to help the younger guys learn the game.”
Despite the outside talk and the potential doubts about how the Tigers will matchup against the rest of SEC, which has improved on paper, Martin feels as though his players are prepared for the season ahead.
“They treated their scrimmages like they were games because they were so excited to play,” Martin said. “You go against each other for so long. ... I think they were excited for these two scrimmages and they did a good job in the scrimmages and I think they’re ready to go now.”
But with a new season, especially after the uncertainties that cast over last season that still linger, the excitement for Missouri is there. Even with the outside noise and low expectations, the Tigers feel as though they’re ready to go.
“I’m super excited, but still kind of like, nervous at the same time because it’s a new season, of course you want to be your best,” Pickett said. “When I say nervous, not really too nervous, but I gotta little butterflies, (I’m) just excited to get back out there.”