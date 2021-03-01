Missouri men’s basketball was not ranked in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday. This is the first time in 11 weeks the Tigers have been unranked. Missouri received 13 votes.
Missouri went 0-1 last week, losing to Mississippi 60-53. The Tigers were slated to play Texas A&M on Saturday, but according to a release, the game was postponed due to “a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M basketball program.”
Among other SEC teams, Alabama moved down two spots to No. 8 and Arkansas moved up eight spots to No. 12. Florida received 24 votes and Tennessee received 19.
Tigers move down in NET rankings
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings, Missouri moved down eight spots from last week to No. 47. The Tigers are now the sixth-highest-ranked SEC team. No. 7 Alabama, No. 19 Arkansas, No. 22 Tennessee, No. 26 Florida and No. 31 LSU are ahead of Missouri.
The Tigers are 6-4 against Quadrant-1 opponents. Quadrant 1 wins are home wins over teams ranked Nos. 1-30 in the NET, neutral-site wins over Nos. 1-50 or road wins over Nos. 1-75. Missouri’s wins came against No. 6 Illinois and No. 7 Alabama at home, No. 19 Arkansas, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 61 Mississippi on the road and No. 44 Oregon at a neutral site.
Missouri’s tournament projection
CBS College Hoops analyst Jerry Palm projects Missouri as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Palm projects the Tigers will play No. 11 seed North Carolina.
Palm projects five other SEC schools would currently make the tournament. Alabama is projected to be a No. 2 seed, Arkansas sits as a No. 3 seed, Florida as a No. 6, Tennessee as a No. 7 and LSU as a No. 10.