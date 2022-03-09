TAMPA, Fla. — Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has spoken at length about the need for physicality against Ole Miss.
In the SEC Tournament opener, his Tigers delivered.
In its 72-60 win, Missouri outrebounded the Rebels 36-25 to complete the season sweep of Ole Miss and to set up a date with LSU in the second round Thursday. It was MU's second win in a row, its first winning streak since November. It was also the first time Missouri has beaten a team three times in the same season since Baylor and Texas in 2012.
"We knew that we had to get rebounds in order to win the game," Missouri forward Kobe Brown said. "We tried to make sure we got our hand on it at the very least every time the ball came off the rim. ... You can't win without rebounds."
The Tigers are now 12-2 when outrebounding opponents. Three Missouri players finished with five or more rebounds — Brown, Trevon Brazile and DaJuan Gordon. Brazile also had three blocks to extend his total to 47 for the season and had a team-high eight rebounds.
"In my opinion, he should have been an all-league freshman," Martin said of Brazile. "There's no question about it. The way he impacts the game — blocks shots, high-level rebounder, shoots the 3, scores around the rim, continues to improve — he's a guy you'll be talking about playing in the SEC the next 10, 20 years down the road."
Missouri is now also 12-1 when scoring at least 70 points, the lone loss coming on the road against Alabama on Jan. 22.
The Tigers are 0-18 when they get outrebounded. Missouri has prided itself as a strong rebounding team throughout the season, but has failed to live up to that expectation too often.
MU found its success in the paint on both ends, with eight second-chance points and 30 defensive rebounds. The Tigers scored 40 points in the paint.
"It's always an emphasis for us to be a good rebounding team, but it doesn't always turn out like that," Martin said. "That's something we do every day in practice, but we still have to continue to get better at that."
LSU is one of two teams that beat Missouri when it outrebounded its opponent. Martin mentioned that he wouldn't go into detail about the scouting for the rematch of the 75-55 loss because he didn't want reporters to write about it.
In the meantime, Martin and Missouri will likely watch film and find mismatches to exploit against LSU. As evidenced Feb. 26, one of those is on the glass and it will be crucial for MU to win there again to earn the upset.