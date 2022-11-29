Wichita State ran out to a 10-0 run to start the second half Tuesday night as Missouri made just one 3 late in the second period, but the Tigers hung around and did just enough to force overtime, where they came out strong and closed out a nervy 88-84 win.

The Shockers (4-3) forced a miss on Missouri’s first possession, with the Wichita State fans at Charles Koch Arena on their feet, but the Tigers forced two quick turnovers that kept the home crowd standing and waiting for their team’s first basket.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

