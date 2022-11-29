Wichita State ran out to a 10-0 run to start the second half as Missouri made just one 3 late in the second period, but the Tigers hung around and did just enough to force overtime, where they came out strong and closed out a nervy 88-84 win.
The Shockers forced a miss on Missouri’s first possession, with the Wichita State fans at Charles Koch Arena on their feet, but the Tigers forced two quick turnovers that kept the Shockers faithful standing and waiting for their team’s first basket.
Wichita State knocked down a pair of 3s early and came out in a zone on defense; it ran a similar press as Missouri out of the first media timeout. However, Kobe Brown, Missouri’s returning star from last season responded with back-to-back buckets, one coming off a steal.
With 15:37 left in the first half, Ronnie DeGray III came in for his earliest minutes of the season and tipped in a missed shot from Sean East II for his first points. DeGray finished with four points, two rebounds and a block.
“Without him we would not have won,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “And I say that because he hit a double digit minute, he went 2-for-4, he had two offensive rebounds — which were crucial — and he ended up giving us the length and athleticism that we needed in those moments, which was great.”
Both defenses caused problems early. Missouri forced the Shockers into four turnovers in the span of just under five minutes, while on one sequence Missouri was forced into a shot clock violation.
However, after its two early 3s, Wichita State went cold, not scoring a point for over four minutes as Missouri attempted to break down the Shockers’ defense. Wichita State came out strong after a timeout, as Craig Porter Jr. split two Missouri defenders for a 3-point play, with the foul coming on Brown.
With two fouls, Brown sat the remainder of the half as both sides continued to press in the backcourt and beat each other with pace. A D’Moi Hodge 3 was answered by a Gus Okafor dunk, and Noah Carter free throws were countered with a Jaron Pierre Jr. 3.
On defense, the Tigers continued to hound the Shockers. Nick Honor snatched a pass and finished with a crafty high-arching floater before ripping the ball away from a Wichita State player for another takeaway on the ensuing defensive possession.
“I thought when it comes down to the defensive end, our guys are in the right spots; they’re covering for each other,” Gates said. “They’re doing things that I think ... allows them to depend on the rotations on the backside, and that’s what they were able to do.”
Wichita State’s best response to Missouri’s attempts to take back momentum was its 3-point shooting. The Shockers continued to find space beyond the arc when Missouri’s defense wasn’t swarming them. They stayed in the game in the opening period by finishing the half shooting 43% from deep.
Despite the Shockers finding open looks, Missouri closed the half by forcing back-to-back turnovers followed by layups to take a 43-36 lead into halftime. The Tigers forced 13 turnovers in the opening period.
Hodge continued to be a spark plug, knocking down a trio of early 3s to keep the Tigers in front. Missouri finished 6-for-17 from deep in the first half.
That’s where the Tigers’ 3s stopped falling. Missouri went 1-for-13 from deep in the second half, and Wichita State grabbed the first buckets of the period with a 3 and a Porter Jr. layup as Missouri missed its first three shots of the second half.
Then Charles Koch Arena erupted as Wichita State went on its run and took a 46-45 lead. The Tigers failed to score for nearly three minutes, forcing Gates to call a timeout.
Brown finally ended the drought after 5:53 and the Tigers forced a miss on the other end. It was a 16-2 Wichita State run.
“Whatever they said in the locker room, it was on full display,” Gates said. “I think they went on a 16, 17-0 run, but again, these situations allow you to figure out who you are as a team, and character, and our guys did not panic. They didn’t point fingers at each other, they rallied. I heard so much positive communication taking place.”
After a Shockers timeout, DeGray collected a block and DeAndre Gholston laid it up on the other end. As Wichita State continued to answer, time looked like it would run out for Missouri. However, after the Tigers went 3-for-3 heading into the under-four-minute media timeout and found their composure.
Two Honor free throws then cut the deficit to 68-64 with 3:29 left. As Wichita State attempted to elongate its possessions, Carter answered an Okafor 3 with one of his own. It was Missouri’s first field goal from beyond the arc in the second half.
Missouri switched to a diamond press and forced a quick Shocker turnover. Carter raced to the hoop and was fouled on the made shot. Hodge made 1-of-2 nervous free throws late as the Tigers salvaged their ice-cold second half to force overtime. Gates said the defensive adjustment came from his players.
“I would love to take all the credit, (but) Tre Gomillion and Sean East called diamond press. I did not call that,” Gates said. “And I am not afraid to say the players are leading. And when you have players leading, you have a team that can go in the right direction, and I’m proud of them for that.”
Carter continued to show grit taking the ball to the hoop and getting fouled. He connected on both free throws for the first points of overtime. The Tigers ran a smaller lineup in the extra session. Brown sat the entire overtime period after never getting going in the second half. He finished the night with six points, four rebounds, three fouls and two turnovers in 19 minutes.
Missouri found its shot again in overtime. Carter jammed one home to put the Tigers up 83-78. Free-throw shooting became crucial as well, with East adding four key makes to put the Tigers up five with just under 14 seconds remaining. Honor added two more to seal the win.
Without Brown having an impact in the second half and overtime, Missouri willed its way to a win in its first road test of the season. The Tigers’ composure against a rapturous home crowd and their determination were reflected in the team’s huddle after the final buzzer sounded.
“We were kind of just telling each other that we’re not out of it,” Carter said. “Coach Gates, one of the main things that he was saying is, ‘Don’t look at the scoreboard.’ And, you know, whenever we go into a huddle, it’s usually us ... with the whiteboard and, you know, trying to draw plays and stuff. But yeah, I feel like it’s good when you have a player-led team.”
Missouri returns to familiar territory with a home game against Southeast Missouri at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mizzou Arena.