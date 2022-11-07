Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and hounded Southern Indiana all night, forcing 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win Monday at Mizzou Arena.
The Screaming Eagles shot 50% from 3 to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ win. The majority of those 3s came late in the second half as Southern Indiana found gaps in MU’s aggressive perimeter defense.
MU ran the same lineup as it did in its exhibition win over Washington University, starting with a man-to-man press. D’Moi Hodge got a quick steal and found DeAndre Gholston for an easy layup. Meanwhile, every look at the hoop in the early stages of the first half was difficult for the Screaming Eagles.
On offense, the Tigers managed to spread the wealth despite a poor shooting performance from deep. Kobe Brown made his presence known down low early, and Tre Gomillion pounced on a Kaleb Brown airball for a putback to make it 11-5. Isiaih Mosley came off the bench and showed off his isolation scoring with four quick points
Aidan Shaw came in with just over 12 minutes in the first half and established an immediate presence with five quick points and one rebound. The Tigers continued to go deep into their bench, and by the end of the half, nine players had points for Missouri.
As the aggressive defense continued, MU overcame early foul trouble, racking up 10 team fouls in the opening period. Point guards Nick Honor and Sean East II continued to make the Screaming Eagles uncomfortable in their half-court offense despite the foul trouble. After making stops, the Tigers pushed the tempo quickly on nearly all of their offensive possessions. Later in the half, Mosley drew a charge after Kobe Brown faked a 3 and threw down a monster one-handed dunk.
While the Tigers dominated the paint and took efficient floaters and runners from mid-range, the Tigers continued to miss from deep. Gates’ fast-paced offense created decent looks, but MU could not get the cover off the rim in the opening half, going 4-for-16 from deep in the first half. However, two of those threes came from Hodge, who ended with 11 points and blocked a 3 on the other end with 11.6 seconds left in the first half as the Tigers went into the break up 47-31.
Southern Indiana refused to go away in the second half. After Noah Carter made a dunk, the Tigers’ weathered a storm of 3 and a nearly three-minute scoring drought. Trevor Lakes hit three 3-pointers in a row to keep the Screaming Eagles within arm’s length and never seemed to disappear finishing with 18 points. The Tigers, however, were able to find answers. A Kobe Brown 3, a charge taken by Mosley and another from deep by East kept the Tigers’ lead comfortable. Each mini-run from Southern Indiana was matched by a steal or a forced turnover, and offensive rebounds continued to make up for missed 3s.
The Tigers forced a shot clock violation and Shaw threw down his first dunk of the regular season before a turnover on the ensuing possession led to a slam by Kobe Brown putting the Tigers up 81-63. MU forced four turnovers in a span of just over four minutes.
Lakes and the Screaming Eagles refused to let the game get too out of hand, bringing the contest to 87-77 with just under 2:30 remaining. An and-1 from Jeremiah Hernandez cut the lead to eight and got the USI crowd to its feet; the Screaming Eagles blocked the ensuing MU possession but turned it over leading to a foul at the other end.
The Tigers broke the Screaming Eagles’ press leading to a Hodge dunk and forced a crucial turnover to seal the win.
MU faces Penn at 7 p.m. Friday at Mizzou Arena.