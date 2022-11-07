Missouri men’s basketball roared to life quickly on the defensive end and hounded Southern Indiana all night, forcing 22 turnovers to come away with a 97-91 win Monday at Mizzou Arena.

The Screaming Eagles shot 50% from 3 to foil plans for a comfortable Tigers’ win. The majority of those 3s came late in the second half as Southern Indiana found gaps in MU’s aggressive perimeter defense.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you