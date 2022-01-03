The Missouri men's basketball game against Mississippi State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers' program, an MU spokesperson and the SEC confirmed Monday. A makeup date has not been scheduled.
The postponement comes five days after Missouri lost to then-No. 18 Kentucky 83-56 without coach Cuonzo Martin, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier that week. Assistant coach Cornell Mann took over for the Tigers in the loss. No Missouri players tested positive before that game, the program confirmed prior to the game.
Saturday's game against No. 15 Alabama is currently set to be played as scheduled, an MU spokesperson said. Whether that game will be played "will be determined in the coming days," the spokesperson said.
This is the first COVID-related postponement for the MU men's team this season. The women's team had its game against Vanderbilt scheduled for this past Sunday postponed, also for coronavirus issues within the program.