Missouri men's basketball's games against Mississippi State have been rescheduled, the SEC announced in a news release Wednesday. The original meeting between the two, scheduled for Jan. 5 in Columbia, was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Tigers' program.
That game was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 20 on SEC Network.
The game between the two in Starkville, Mississippi, was also rescheduled. It was initially scheduled for Feb. 19 but will instead be played at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 on SEC Network+.
Missouri plays four games in an eight-day period from Feb. 15-22, four of which will be at home. The Tigers face Arkansas (Feb. 15), Mississippi State (Feb. 18 and 20) and Tennessee (Feb. 22).