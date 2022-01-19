This team is confusing.
Missouri men's basketball had its best performance of the season in its 78-53 win against Ole Miss on Tuesday night. It was the Tigers' first true road win and a crucial one, especially given the painful "lumps" against Arkansas and Texas A&M.
Ole Miss was without Jarkel Joiner, Austin Crowley and Robert Allen, all of whom are important parts of the Rebels' rotation. Even so, Missouri played well enough to beat its host even if those three had been available.
However, consistency is still missing from this Missouri team. The Tigers upset then-No. 15 Alabama and then lost by 44 points to Arkansas. If Tuesday's performance can lead to a more consistency, there is a chance for the Tigers to turn their season around.
Missouri has had some good games, Alabama and Utah most specifically. Tuesday's road win tops them all in terms of overall performance and potential impact on momentum.
The Tigers' schedule doesn't get any easier with a trip to Alabama and then a home game against No. 2 Auburn slated as the next two fixtures. If they can build momentum, splitting those games is not impossible, especially given there weren't any glaring negatives from the win in Oxford, Mississippi.
It was only the second time ever that the Tigers got a win at Ole Miss, and to do so in convincing fashion may be a statement of where this team is headed as the season clears the halfway point.
Delightful Davis
Amari Davis has been inconsistent at times this season. He's had good games, like the 17-point performance against Utah. He's had bad performances, such as scoring zero points against Kansas and Arkansas.
But Tuesday was a showing of the player Missouri has needed all season. Davis scored a season-high 23 points on a perfect 10-of-10 shooting from the field and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe. Even then, there were other aspects of his game that were better than previous showings.
He brought the ball up the floor better than he has in previous outings, playing a bit as a natural point guard when he has been more of a shooting guard in previous games.
This is the kind of performance Missouri has needed from Davis since he transferred from Green Bay. If he can play close to that level consistently, he may be a catalyst for better things to come.
Cleaner in possession
While Missouri's 14 turnovers may not appear to be a huge improvement compared to the 17 against Texas A&M, there were clear areas of improvement in transition and in possession.
Six of the Tigers' turnovers came in the sloppy opening 10 minutes of the first half. After about the 10-minute mark, Davis and Jarron Coleman took control of the game and cleaned up Missouri's woes.
Coleman finished with seven assists and was a large part of Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis using all four of his timeouts in the first half. From there, Missouri had the Rebels as good as beat.
The Tigers were also better in transition defense, only allowing 15 points off turnovers, a big improvement from previous games.
Does that change if Joiner, Crowley and Allen play? Maybe. But the Tigers had cleaner possession and better ball movement against a team that had now-No. 2 Auburn trailing by double digits without those three.
Playing that well against a similar Ole Miss team means Missouri can climb its way out of the SEC basement with more consistent performances to that level.
Improved shot selection
Missouri had its best offensive showing of the season against Ole Miss. The Tigers shot a season-best 62.7% from the field, beating the previous high of 50.9% against Eastern Illinois, thanks to better shot clock management and shot selection.
It's no secret that Missouri is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking No. 349 of 350 Division I teams with a 25.7% 3-point conversion rate.
To mitigate that, the Tigers only attempted seven 3s, the fewest they have in coach Cuonzo Martin's tenure and converted four. Three of the attempts came from Coleman. None came from Davis.
Davis' perfection in the midrange was a big part of Missouri's improvement in shot selection. He made shots and found open teammates when the shot wasn't on. Kobe Brown benefited from that, as did Javon Pickett and Ronnie DeGray III.
If Missouri continues the trend of improved shot selection and builds momentum from the win at Ole Miss, maybe the possibility of an NIT berth isn't out of the question.