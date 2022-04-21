Missouri men's basketball has signed John A. Logan coach Kyle Smithpeters as its third assistant coach under Dennis Gates. Smithpeters coached recent MU commit Sean East at JAL, where he became the No. 2 junior college recruit in the country and JUCO player of the year.
PowerMizzou first reported earlier that MU was finalizing a deal with Smithpeters. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported that he had signed with the Tigers.
"Excited and grateful to be joining Coach Gates and his staff at Mizzou," Smithpeters said in a news release. "I have known Coach Gates for the better part of 15 years and his integrity and work ethic are at the highest standards. The opportunity to join a veteran staff at such a fine university was hard to pass up."
John A. Logan — located in Carterville, Illinois, just outside of Carbondale — finished the season 29-4. In his time there, Smithpeters has coached eight JUCO All-Americans and two JUCO players of the year. He has been named conference coach of the year eight times in 10 years at JAL.
In his time at JAL, Smithpeters' record is 241-70.
Smithpeters has spent time as an assistant at Missouri State and Southeastern Illinois College, where he played before transferring to Southern Illinois. Per the release, Gates attempted to hire Smithpeters three years ago at Cleveland State.
"Kyle is a well-respected coach, regardless of level," Gates said in the release. "He is a great teacher, evaluator and recruiter. I have had a front row seat for 15 years watching him prepare for this opportunity, but also build John A. Logan College into the power it is today."
Should the hiring become official from MU, Smithpeters would join Charlton Young and Dickey Nutt on Gates' staff. Nutt was the coach at Gaston College, a JUCO in Dallas, North Carolina, before joining Missouri.
Smithpeters is the latest of several additions to Gates' team with JUCO ties.
He and Nutt both have experience in coaching in JUCO, and East and Mohamed Diarra — the top-rated JUCO recruit in the country — are both transferring from junior college programs. Cleveland State transfers Tre Gomillion and D'Moi Hodge both played at JUCOs before moving to Division I, as did Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston.
Gates has had success throughout his career in recruiting JUCOs.
"I have a tremendous respect for the opportunities and development that NJCAA basketball continues to give both players and coaches," Gates said in the release. "As we move into the new landscape of Division I basketball, JUCO coaches have the competitive advantage of building championship teams under the same conditions that can be seen now while navigating the current model."
Rumors have circulated that Smithpeters' former center Jamarion Sharp could follow him to Columbia. Sharp, a 7-foot-5 junior, averaged 8.2 points on 72.6% shooting and 7.6 rebounds for Western Kentucky this season.
Sharp, though, has not entered the transfer portal.
Smithpeter's has deep ties to Harrisburg, Illinois. His father was a Hall of Fame coach there and his brother was a standout player.
Young's contract is reportedly worth $600,000 before bonuses and incentives, while Nutt's one-year deal is worth $165,000. Gates was reportedly given $915,000 salary pool for his assistants, meaning Smithpeters' salary could be up tp $150,000, though details of his contract have not been released.