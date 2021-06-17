Missouri men's basketball transfers got their first taste of Missouri media Thursday as the Tigers hosted their first media session of the summer at Mizzou Arena.
Reporters got a chance to talk to new transfers Jarron Coleman, Amari Davis, Ronnie DeGray III and DaJuan Gordon, along with returning upperclassmen Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett and coach Cuonzo Martin.
Martin said that the group that he has means business and has shown that it wants to be good.
"They've spent a lot of time together," he said. "They've been magnets to each other right away. These guys put the time into it right now, which hopefully, that's consistent."
Members of the team also talked about the quick bond they've been able to form within the past two weeks. Redshirt junior Coleman, who's coming in from Ball State, said that he thought the ice has been broken from the first day.
"I feel like we've been interacting great and I feel like it's kind of been easier because we're all new," he said. "After that first day, it was like everybody had been here for a couple months, so it's been cool. We've been having fun getting our work in and just trying to make every day a great day."
One way the group has been able to bond has been through team dinners that have been planned by returning players like Pickett. He feels that bonding early will help the team get back to the NCAA Tournament.
"Having those team dinners, having those team bonding, a lot of guys are opening up to one another," Pickett said. "And then on the court, we just have to make sure that we hold everybody accountable."
The Tigers will be returning only one starter this year in Brown. He feels that his experience as a starter will help the transfers and freshmen get acclimated to the team.
"I feel like it's a good thing to have at least one starter return just to keep everyone in the loop," he said. "I'll just be the guy that gives out information that everybody needs."
For Davis, who came to the team after transferring from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, this will not be the first turnover he will be a part of, with his old school going through a similar change last season. But according to the junior, the rebuild has been much easier at Missouri so far.
"These guys, we had three guys that was on the team last year and they really know what coach Martin is and what the SEC is and that's helping us out," Davis said.
With the quick turnaround, Martin stated that he's been impressed by the group so far and how it has been working together as a team over the summer.
"It's just fun to see, and the energy is high," Martin said.