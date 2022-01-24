Missouri men's basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has "the juice."
Or at least that's what he joked after being asked if him and his players were more juiced to play No. 1 Auburn at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. After he said that, he lifted his coffee cup to his Zoom camera and took a sip.
The "juice" joke wasn't the only one he made in his media session the day before his Tigers took on the top-ranked team in the country.
Not far from his office, he can find women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton's. The two talk a lot, and given Pingeton's team took down No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 30, Martin will be asking for some tips ahead of his team's matchup with Auburn.
"She probably locked the door and was like, 'Man, I know he's coming to ask me some of these questions,'" Martin joked. "Obviously, (South Carolina) was a great win for them and we're excited to do the same thing."
It'll be a different task for Martin's team, which comes in off a loss to Alabama where they led for more than 33 minutes. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and his team are coming off a historic week in which they earned the No. 1 AP ranking for the first time in program history and beat now-No. 12 Kentucky.
"We've gelled late, we're really close," Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III said. "I think, as you've seen these past couple games, there's definitely been a more focused mindset and a lot more confidence."
It is the first time Missouri has hosted the No. 1 team since 2015, when the Tigers lost to Kentucky under Kim Anderson, and just the second time the men's No. 1 has played at Mizzou Arena. Missouri has lost nine straight games to top-ranked teams in the AP Poll, with its last win coming in double overtime against Kansas in 1997.
Auburn poses obvious threats. Jabari Smith is likely going to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Walker Kessler is "an elite shot blocker," Martin said. Auburn also possesses one of the deepest rosters in the country, regularly playing as many as 10 or 11 players in a game.
"I've never been consumed by that because only five guys can play the game, and you know who most teams' best guys are," Martin said. "You just try to pick apart and identify who's going to score the ball offensively."
Those "best guys" were obvious in the pregame media session — Smith and Kessler. Martin likened Smith to former Missouri standout Michael Porter Jr. for his ability to hit shots over defenders and said it will be vital to force Kessler out on the perimeter to limit his blocking threat.
"They're a talented team," Martin said. "At the end of the day, it's a game of basketball."
For the players, many of whom transferred from mid-major programs and never had the chance to play against opponents at Auburn's quality, it is an anticipated event.
"It's definitely exciting for all of us, but we try to take every opponent as, 'It's a big game,'" DeGray said. "We want to play the same game we've been playing and not change how we play as a team."
Martin cited Trevon Brazile and Kobe Brown as important players in keeping Kessler quiet. He said that if Kessler is finding success in blocking shots at the rim, the pair aren't doing a good enough job of pressuring on the perimeter to pull him out.
Brazile was a question mark during the Alabama loss, as he only played three minutes in the second half and just 12 total. Martin said he picked up a knock against the Crimson Tide but "didn't flinch" when Martin told him to go back in. He said he got treatment on the injury, but that he'll be good to play against Auburn.
"No question," Martin said of Brazile's status. "He's actually excited about this."
Martin and his team hope for a "tremendous atmosphere." That's nothing new, especially when playing the perceived best team in the country. Playing a schedule ranked No. 9 in ESPN's Basketball Power Index has seen Missouri play against some of the top opponents, but now it's different.
Now it's No. 1.
"Anytime you have the No. 1 team, it presents something different. Different level of excitement and energy, it's always good to try to knock off the best team in the land — and they've certainly earned that," Martin said. "You don't get these opportunities often. ... When you play the No. 1 team, you have to take everything that goes with it."