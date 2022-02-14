Eric Musselman was impressed with the Super Bowl halftime show. Not shy about showing Snoop Dogg fandom, the No. 23 Arkansas men's basketball coach fawned over the rap legend's performance not long after making an appearance in Northwest Arkansas.
"Ten out of 10," he said. "Unbelievable."
Though not as blunt, he made similar reviews of his team's performance against Missouri on Jan. 12, an 87-43 win for his Razorbacks on their home court. For Arkansas, it was a stomping out of any struggles it had after losing five of its six previous games. For the Tigers, it was a quick sobering after an upset of then-No. 15 Alabama.
"I can’t remember a league game in any league I’ve ever coached where a team played so well for 40 minutes,” Musselman said after the win.
The two border rivals have gone on different trajectories since, with Arkansas winning nine of its next 10 games and Missouri winning just three of nine. While the results haven't gone the Tigers' way, there have been tangible improvements.
Musselman recognized that ahead of the next episode between the two at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
His team has also improved. The Razorbacks have just turned those improvements into wins. That has gotten them back into the AP Top 25.
"It's an accomplishment where your players are rewards," Musselman said. "It's great for our fans, it's good for our players. Now there's a number attached to our name and that adds responsibility as well when you're playing somebody."
Missouri beat Ole Miss coming into the game against Arkansas. The Tigers had five players — Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett, DaJuan Gordon, Ronnie DeGray III and Amari Davis — score 13 or more points against the Rebels. Musselman called each of them to mind in his Zoom media availability Monday. He also made a point to say that Cuonzo Martin's teams are typically hard to play against.
"I think that they're playing with confidence; I think they're sharing the ball," Musselman said. "They do have a lot of different guys that can score the ball for them."
Brown has been Missouri's most obvious player to look out for this season. The junior forward averages 12.9 points and 8.1 rebounds, leading the Tigers in both categories. Missouri is 10-4 when Brown scores 10 or more points and 0-10 when he scores fewer than 10.
The last time the two teams played, Brown scored six points in 32 minutes in the 44-point Tigers loss. After the game, Musselman said that was attributed to "shrinking the floor and making sure we had the elbows and boxes covered" whenever Brown had the ball. Musselman said Monday that Brown is a tough matchup for the Razorbacks. Throughout the conference schedule, Martin has talked about the importance of getting Brown going in these SEC games.
"Every time we play against Missouri, he's been a point of emphasis in our scouting report," Musselman said. "I'm sure he's a point of emphasis in everybody's preparation when they get ready for Missouri."
Musselman also called Trevon Brazile one of the players to watch when his team comes to Columbia. Brazile, who missed the first eight games of the season with an unspecified injury, is shooting 58% from the field and has 33 blocks in 16 games played. He doesn't have a huge volume of attempts from the 3-point line, as Musselman said, but he has shown the ability to hit a shot from deep.
Musselman compared Brazile to Jaylin Williams in terms of his improvement over the course of the season.
"He's a guy that can switch out on a guard," Musselman said of Brazile. "He's got great versatility. He's got a bright future for sure."
On the other end, Arkansas has plenty of players who have connected throughout the season. Martin noted that JD Notae is one of the top scorers in the country prior to the last meeting between the two, shown by his game-high 19 points against the Tigers in January. Au'Diese Toney, Brown's cousin, has been productive for the Razorbacks since transferring from Pittsburgh.
Even with the performance that could be likened to Musselman's opinion of the Super Bowl halftime show last time, he knows he can't lay low against the Tigers.
"They're gonna be ready to play," Musselman said. "I've coached against (Martin) when he was a player, and he will have his players ready to play at home."