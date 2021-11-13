Missouri men’s basketball had some dicey moments in its season-opening win but showed flashes of what coach Cuonzo Martin wants from his team.
The Tigers looked like a more well-rounded shooting team and played with a faster-paced offense in the stronger periods of their 78-68 win against Central Michigant.
That should bode well for Missouri against Kansas City, which is 0-2 coming into Monday’s game. The Roos dropped games to Minnesota and Iowa 71-56 and 89-57, respectively.
The Roos won the their last meeting with Missouri, 69-61 in 2014.
Kansas City has struggled offensively in the early season. Josiah Allick leads the team in scoring with 25 points so far this season, but 21 of those came against Minnesota, highlighting a concerning bit of early inconsistency. No one else on the roster has scored more than 13 points in a game so far.
UMKC also lacks a reliable sixth man, only scoring 28 bench points so far this season, including just four in the opener against the Golden Gophers.
The Roos’ limited offensive success has come in the paint, scoring 64 of their 113 points in the key.
Defensively, that same area has been a cause of concern. The Roos conceded 58 points in the paint against Iowa, which could be a good thing for Missouri, which scored 36 in the paint against Central Michigan.
That, paired with the threat posed by Amari Davis and Jarron ‘Boogie’ Coleman from the 3-point line, could open up this game for the Tigers.
If the Tigers hit the Roos on the fast break early and get rebounds with the same frequency they did Tuesday, they should jump to an early lead that the Roos would struggle to come back from.
Kansas City will likely try to play mainly through Allick and Anderson Kopp, who both can score but have been inconsistent in the first two games.
Predicting the starters
Kansas City went with the same starting five in its first two games:
G- Evan Gilyard II
G- Anderson Kopp
G- Marvin Nesbitt Jr.
F- Jacob Johnson
F- Josiah Allick
Missouri is a bit more of a wild card. Martin said Friday that DaJuan Gordon would have started against Central Michigan if he wasn’t suspended, so he could get the nod against the Roos. The big question mark is who he replaces.
Davis and Coleman are reliable shooters and should have success against Kansas City. Javon Pickett could make way, but he had a game-high 18 points against Central Michigan, while Kobe Brown is unlikely to be dropped from the lineup.
The other big question about the Tigers’ starting five is Jordan Wilmore. The 7-foot-3 forward scored two points against the Chippewas but had good moments on defense.
Yaya Keita could start as the big, but he started slowly against Central Michigan, his first game since recovering from an ACL tear, and could still need time to adjust before being made a starter. Brown could move to center to make room for Gordon, but that would mean Martin would be opting for small ball from the start, which is unlikely.
G- Amari Davis
G- Dajuan Gordon
G- Jarron Coleman
F- Kobe Brown
F- Jordan Wilmore