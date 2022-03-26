Milwaukee transfer DeAndre Gholston announced his commitment to Missouri men's basketball via Twitter on Saturday. New Tigers coach Dennis Gates tweeted a photo of himself cheering before, indicating that he'll post that whenever he gets a new commit.
Gholston is the second player to commit to Missouri in as many days. Garden City Community College center Mohamed Diarra announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday. Diarra is the No. 1 JUCO player in the country, per jucorecruits.com.
Last season, Gholston averaged 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He also had 2.1 assists.
Gholston averaged 15 points per game over his two seasons at Milwaukee and shot 34% from the 3-point line in that time. He started his career at Kent State and played one season at Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
JUCO standout Sean East was also reportedly on campus Saturday. East is the No. 2 JUCO recruit in the country, per jucorecruits.com.
Four-star Recruit Aidan Shaw, who got his release from Missouri after the program parted ways with former coach Cuonzo Martin, told the Missourian he had a Zoom call with Gates and that the new coach will visit his house "next week."