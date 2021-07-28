Missouri men's basketball has learned its home and away matchups for conference play in the upcoming season. The SEC announced the home and away matchups for each of the league's teams Wednesday.
The Tigers will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
They will travel to face Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU.
Former Missouri point guard Xavier Pinson now plays for LSU. Pinson left Columbia for Baton Rouge after the Tigers' loss to Oklahoma in the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri finished with a 16-10 overall record during the 2020-2021 season, breaking even 8-8 in conference play.
Dates, times and TV information for each game will be released at a later date.