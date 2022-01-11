When Kobe Brown lines up against Arkansas at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville, it will be a little bit of a reunion.
On the other side of the court, Brown’s cousin, Au’Diese Toney, will be lining up for the Razorbacks as they look for their first SEC win of the season. Brown said the pair is “always together” and that he is looking forward to playing against Toney.
“I grew up with him, we’ve been playing up together our whole life,” Brown said. “Every time we get to go home for breaks, we’re always in the gym together, playing pickup or just doing workouts, whatever it might be.”
But when Missouri (7-7, 1-1) takes the court for its second SEC road game this season, it will be looking to build some more momentum. The Tigers are coming off a huge 92-86 win over then-No. 15 Alabama, which dropped the Crimson Tide nine spots and gave Missouri its first win over an opponent that had been ranked at any point in the season.
In Fayetteville, the Tigers will meet an increasingly desperate Razorbacks team.
Arkansas (10-5, 0-3) is winless in conference play and has lost five of its past six games. It’s not unusual for the Razorbacks to have struggles at any point of a given season. Last season, they lost four of five in a stretch from Jan. 2-16 before winning 12 of 14 leading into the NCAA Tournament, where they reached the Elite 8.
“I know they’re fighting to get a win, I do know they’re a talented team,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “(Arkansas coach Eric Musselman) is good at what he does.”
Martin said JD Notae is as good as any scorer in the country. Notae averages 18.2 points and has been an integral part to the Razorbacks’ success over the course of the season. Brown is Missouri’s leading scorer with an average of 15.3.
As it so often is with the Tigers, rebounding will be one of the biggest keys to the game. Brown leads Missouri with an average of 8.8 boards, while Jaylin Williams averages 8.2 for Arkansas.
“(Arkansas is) really versatile, have a lot of versatile guys,” Brown said. “(They have) a lot of quick guards, smaller guards who are really fast. (They) like to go one-on-one, they’re physical. We have to match their intensity, match their physicality and defend them on all three levels.”
Brown, who is coming off a career-high 30 points against Alabama which earned him SEC Player of the Week honors, will be key to Missouri’s success. Teams have often doubled him in the post, which has led to him finding more open teammates. He had four assists against the Tide, and Missouri had a season-high 19 overall.
The Tigers’ success in that game, outside Brown’s career performance, came from an improved shot selection. Martin said he limited some players’ 3-point shooting prior to that game, which led to a better overall performance. He said that he has seen his team get better over the course of the season, which culminated in the win over Alabama.
“Even in taking some of those lumps, I could see us getting better, but oftentimes, you gotta go through it,” Martin said.
Martin also said he expects Missouri to be back at full strength in Arkansas after COVID-19 protocols left some out of the program for a time. Martin missed the loss to No. 18 Kentucky after testing positive before the Tigers’ postponed game against Mississippi State (COVID-19 protocols). The Tigers were without guards Amari Davis and Anton Brookshire against Alabama.
Martin said he’ll have 11 players for the trip to Fayetteville but is waiting on the 12th to get clearance. He did not say who was now available and who was still questionable.