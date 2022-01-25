K.D. Johnson called game.
With just over a minute remaining, he got a layup and the foul against Jarron Coleman to give Auburn the lead over Missouri, and he had a clear message to his bench.
“I’m back.”
He scored his team’s final five points — the decisive five points — in No. 1 Auburn’s 55-54 win over unranked and unfavored Missouri, escaping with a win despite trailing for more than 26 minutes. For the 10 minutes Auburn led, Johnson was the man.
“When you’re playing teams of that level, you can game plan, there’s a scouting report, but then it comes down to one-on-one,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “Score the ball, keep playing.”
Missouri (8-11, 2-5 SEC) put up a valiant fight against Auburn (19-1, 8-0). The visitor didn’t have its first lead until just before the final media timeout of the first half — a Jabari Smith 3 from the corner.
One of the more contentious parts of the thriller was the final possession, with Auburn leading by one. Missouri decided not to foul, with Martin looking at the difference between the shot clock and game clock for a chance to get a stop and take the final shot.
That final shot never came, in large part because Kessler’s 7-foot-1 frame got the final touch after Johnson missed the final shot.
“It was enough time to get down the court once we got the ball,” Missouri guard Javon Pickett said. “The ball just went out. That was the game.”
The host did what it could. But that wasn’t enough to beat the best. Despite the No. 1 team in the land escaping Columbia with a win Tuesday, it wasn’t without Missouri nearly grabbing one of the biggest upsets in all of men’s college basketball this season.
Missouri’s defense held Auburn scoreless for large stretches of the game, despite the visitor taking 18 more shots than the host.
The difference wasn’t Smith, who is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
It was Johnson, who was spectacular for Auburn against Kentucky to earn the No. 1 ranking in the country for the first time in program history. His 17-point performance Tuesday was the difference between a massive upset and the visitor keeping its spot atop the AP Poll. Walker Kessler had 13 points and 12 rebounds, including that pivotal final touch away from Missouri defenders as the final buzzer sounded.
Kobe Brown’s defense was solid, but it wasn’t enough. Trevon Brazile got two more blocks, but he couldn’t get it done on the other end. Pickett’s performance, while admirable, didn’t see Missouri over the line.
The loss came despite the host outperforming its guest from the field and having a nearly perfect defensive setup. Missouri shot 38.5% from the field compared to 30% for Auburn. From 3, the host shot 29.4% to the visitor’s 21.4%. The host held AU to its lowest point total of the season, beating out its 58-52 win over South Florida on Nov. 19.
Missouri lined up perfectly for Auburn’s Smith, who finished with five points on 2-of-15 shooting from the field. He had 10 rebounds but was largely ineffective on the offensive end.
“The biggest key was doing things that he’s uncomfortable doing,” Martin said, “just really taking away the one or two things that he does well, and I thought our guys did a tremendous job of that.”
Despite Missouri’s loss — its fourth in its past five games — there have been tangible improvements for the Tigers, especially since the 44-point beating at Arkansas. Defensively, Martin says his team has gotten better after not having a true identity on that end of the floor. Offensively, Missouri has started to play with more of a rhythm and has clearly jelled more so than in the early days of the season.
“Now, we’re there. We’ve just gotta take another step and complete games,” Missouri guard Jarron Coleman said. “I feel like we’ll be great down the stretch.”
In the end, the best was just too good for a resilient Missouri team. Johnson had too much freedom, and he took full advantage of it. With one play and one shout to his teammates and coaches on the bench, he ended MU’s upset bid.