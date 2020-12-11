The Missouri men's basketball game against Illinois will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU. It will also be available on the ESPN app.
The 51st edition of Braggin' Rights was previously scheduled to air on SEC Network Alternate. However, a time slot freed up because of college football games being canceled and rearranged.
Baylor vs. Oklahoma State football had previously filled the prime-time Saturday slot but was moved up to 2:30 p.m. on ESPN when Texas vs. Kansas football, which had occupied the afternoon time slot prior, was canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
The game will take place in Mizzou Arena with no fans allowed in attendance.
The Tigers are 2-1 against the Fighting Illini under Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin, winning the past two matchups.