No. 16 Missouri faces yet another scheduling hiccup in this unprecedented season.
The Tigers announced Thursday that their game against Prairie View A&M on Friday has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Panthers’ program. The two teams don’t plan on rescheduling the game at this time.
This isn’t the first schedule shake-up for Missouri. On Nov. 27, the Tigers opted out of their scheduled tournament appearance at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Missouri didn’t report a positive COVID-19 test within its program but chose to cancel its trip because of “several unknowns.”
Missouri’s next game is against Bradley at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena. The matchup will stream on SEC Network+.
As of now, this is the Tigers’ final scheduled nonconference game before league play begins.