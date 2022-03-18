Missouri men's basketball missed out on a reported candidate for its coaching search. San Francisco coach Todd Golden was announced as Florida's next coach Friday, one day after his Dons were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.
Golden led San Francisco to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998. He also served as an assistant to Bruce Pearl at Auburn for two seasons from 2014-16.
"I'm energized by the opportunity to lead an elite program at Florida, and I'm ready to get started," Golden said in a release. "Florida has a championship-level athletic department, university and men's basketball program, and I embrace the standard of excellence at Florida and the passion of Gator Nation. We couldn't be more excited about what the future holds in Gainesville."
Golden was said to be a candidate for the Missouri job, though it is unclear if he was a how seriously he was being considered. The Tigers announced that coach Cuonzo Martin would not return for a sixth season March 11, one day after losing to LSU in the SEC Tournament.
Missouri has been linked to several different coaches across the country. Murray State coach Matt McMahon is reportedly linked to the position, as well as George Mason coach and former MU player Kim English. Oregon coach Dana Altman, Baylor assistant Jerome Tang and former Louisville coach Chris Mack are all among those who have been connected with the job.