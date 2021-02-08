Missouri men’s basketball moved up eight spots to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 ranking released Monday. The Tigers are the highest-ranked Southeastern Conference team for the first time this season. This is Missouri’s first time in the Top 10 since Dec. 24, 2012.
The Tigers went 2-0 last week, defeating Kentucky 75-70 and pulling out a 68-65 win over then-No. 10 Alabama.
Among other SEC teams, Alabama dropped to No. 11 and Tennessee moved down five spots to No. 16. After being ranked No. 22 last week, Florida dropped out of the Top 25. The Gators and Arkansas each received votes.
Tigers move up in NET rankings
In the latest NCAA Evaluation Tools rankings, Missouri moved up six spots from last week to No. 24. The Tigers are now the third-highest-ranked SEC team, trailing No. 8 Alabama and No. 10 Tennessee.
The Tigers have four Quadrant 1 wins. Quadrant 1 wins consist of home wins over Nos. 1-30, neutral wins over Nos. 1-50 or away wins over Nos. 1-75. Those wins came against No. 4 Illinois and No. 8 Alabama at home, and No. 10 Tennessee and No. 29 Arkansas on the road.
Missouri’s tournament projections
According to CBS College Hoops analyst Jerry Palm, Missouri currently projects as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Palm projects the Tigers would play No. 15 seed Georgia State.
Palm projects five other SEC schools would currently make the tournament. Alabama is projected to be a No. 2 seed. Tennessee sits at No. 3, Florida at No. 6, Arkansas at No. 10 and LSU at No. 11.
Dru Smith named co-SEC Player of the Week
Missouri guard Dru Smith was named Co-SEC Player of the Week on Monday by the league office. Smith shares the honor with Mississippi guard Devontae Shuler.
Smith earned the honor after posting strong performances against Kentucky and Alabama. Smith posted a season-high 26 points against the Wildcats and followed that performance with 16 points and a season-high eight rebounds against the Tide.
This is the third time this season Smith has won SEC Player of the Week honors, making him the first Tiger since Jordan Clarkson in 2013-14 to win three SEC Player of the Week awards in the same season.