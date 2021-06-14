Marcus Edwards will take over as the director of athletic performance for Missouri men's basketball, the university announced Monday.
Edwards, an MU graduate, returns to Columbia after spending the past two seasons as the strength coach at Southern Illinois.
"I'm beyond thankful to Coach (Cuonzo) Martin for the opportunity to come back to Mizzou and help him guide this program," Edwards said in a release. "Once you're a part of his family, it's a bond that lasts for a lifetime. I'm looking forward to jumping right in this summer with our guys, going to work and preparing them to compete at a championship level next season."
Edwards served as the assistant strength and conditioning coach during Martin's first season as head coach from 2017-2018, before taking over the strength and conditioning program at Wyoming and later Southern Illinois.
"Marcus is a hardworking, passionate guy who is familiar with our program and our culture," Martin said. "He'll be able to hit the ground running. Our progress in the weight room is key this summer as we build for next year, and Marcus will be instrumental in getting us where we need to be as a group."