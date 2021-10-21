Missouri men's basketball nonconference tipoff times and TV allotments were announced Thursday morning. The Tigers' season starts against Central Michigan at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Mizzou Arena on SEC Network+.
Four other games will be televised on SEC Network+: UMKC (7 p.m. Nov. 15), Northern Illinois (7 p.m. Nov. 18), Paul Quinn College (7 p.m. Nov. 29) and Eastern Illinois (7 p.m. Dec. 7).
Two games — Wichita State (8 p.m. Nov. 26) and Utah (3:30 p.m. Dec. 18) — will be on SEC Network.
The Tigers only game on the main ESPN network is at No. 3 Kansas at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 11. Missouri's Braggin' Rights game against No. 11 Illinois is at 8 p.m. Dec. 22 in St. Louis on Big 10 Network. The Big 12/SEC Challenge game against Iowa State is at 1 p.m. Jan. 29 in Ames, Iowa, on ESPNU.
The game against Liberty (6 p.m. Dec. 2) doesn't have a TV allotment yet, nor do the two Jacksonville Classic games. The first, against SMU on Nov. 21, is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The second game is dependent on the results of that game and the No. 20 Florida State-Loyola Marymount matchup.