Missouri head coach Dennis Gates yells to his players (copy)

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates yells to his players in a game against Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. This is Gates’s first year at Missouri after three years as Cleveland State's head coach.

 Amy Schaffer/Missourian

While Missouri men’s basketball’s 2022-23 season is just beginning, The Tigers received some positive news regarding the team’s future.

Missouri’s three commitments from the Class of 2023 — Point guard Anthony Robinson II, forward Trent Pierce and big man Jordan Butler — all signed letters of intent Wednesday to join Missouri next season. MU coach Dennis Gates looks forward to what the trio can offer, and hinted that he may not yet be done searching for more talent from the 2023 class.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at jmlxr5@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you