While Missouri men’s basketball’s season is just beginning, the Tigers received some positive news regarding the team’s future.
Missouri’s three commitments from the Class of 2023 — point guard Anthony Robinson II, forward Trent Pierce and center Jordan Butler — all signed letters of intent Wednesday to join the Tigers next season. MU coach Dennis Gates looks forward to what the trio can offer and hinted that he may not be done searching for more talent from the 2023 class.
“We’re excited about what they bring to our team,” Gates said. “But also, we thank them for believing in us, because this class is definitely a class that’s going to go down as a class that sort of identifies our future success.
“But also, who else we’ll bring into that class is going to be important. So when you sign a class, you also attract some new guys, and I’m excited about our current roster but also the addition of these families into our Mizzou culture and Mizzou tradition.”
Robinson, the 109th-ranked player in the 2023 class per 247Sports, was the first of the three to commit to the Tigers. A four-star recruit from Tallahassee, Florida, Robinson had offers from several schools — including Florida State, Auburn, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.
Pierce was the second commitment under Gates. The lanky forward is listed as the No. 96 player in his class. He will spend his senior season with high school basketball powerhouse AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. In addition to Pierce, the school has several top 2023 recruits, including the No. 16 player in the class — Mookie Cook.
Butler chose the Tigers over Auburn and South Carolina. The 7-foot center is the No. 118 player in the class and attends Christ Church Episcopal School in Greenville, South Carolina. He visited Missouri in September, and his older brother, John Butler, was recruited and coached by MU assistant C.Y. Young when Young was in the same role at Florida State.
Gates impressed with opening-night crowd
Missouri announced that 10,723 spectators watched the Tigers’ 97-91 win over Southern Indiana in Gates’ first game as MU’s coach.
It’s the program’s largest crowd since an 85-73 victory over Auburn on Feb. 15, 2020. Additionally, Monday was the largest opening-night crowd since a 74-59 win over Iowa State to begin the 2017-2018 season — Cuonzo Martin’s debut as coach.
“I’ll stand the atmosphere in our last and previous home game. My hats off to our fans and alumni that came out to support,” Gates said. “It’s gonna be needed consistently throughout the season as we continue to grow as a program and to grow and to know who we are but also identify our home court advantage.”
Tre Gomillion, one of four transfers who came to MU with Gates from Cleveland State, joined the Vikings as a sophomore in 2019 but never saw a crowd of more than 4,002.
“First game (at Missouri) was amazing; our fans are great. I love and would love for them to come to every game,” Gomillion said Wednesday following a 12-point, five-rebound performance Monday.
“As far as the crowd, I have played in good away gyms, but as far as the home crowd, I feel like that’s the best atmosphere I’ve played in a home game, and I can’t wait for more,” he added.
Familiar with Gates’s coaching style and system, Gomillion uses it to assist his teammates on the court and feels the team has adjusted well so far.
“It is something I do every day. I take it as a challenge every day in practice to help certain guys catch up to speed and some of these guys don’t even need as much as they do,” Gomillion said. “These guys are smart IQ players. It’s just some slip ups they have and I’m there to help them but just like a personal coach, I’m a coach on the court at times so it’s been great though, the guys are great”
Despite the Screaming Eagles outsourcing the Tigers 60-50 and shooting 14 of 17 from behind the arc in the second half, Gomillion said the team never felt like it was losing control of the game.
“We talked about it at the apartment. Not one moment in the game where we thought we were gonna lose,” Gomillion said. “I mean, they could shoot a hundred threes and make them, but they still gotta guard us at the end of the day, and we’re gonna make our adjustments.”