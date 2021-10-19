Missouri men's basketball was picked to finish 10th in the SEC in the preseason media poll released Tuesday. The poll was conducted by "a select panel of both SEC and national media members."
Kentucky was picked to bounce back from a disappointing season and win the conference this season. Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn rounded out the preseason top five.
The Tigers open SEC play against the Wildcats on Dec. 29 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Missouri was picked to finish above South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia.
The Tigers had no players selected to the preseason All-SEC first or second teams. The media's preseason player of the year pick was Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr.
Missouri's season begins Nov. 9 at Mizzou Arena against Central Michigan. Tipoff time will be announced at a later date.