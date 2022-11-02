Missouri men’s basketball doesn’t officially start its season until Monday, when it hosts Southern Indiana.
Before the Tigers begin regular-season play, fans will get a chance to see a revamped side that returns just three players from last season in an exhibition game against Washington University on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena, and the game is free for fans to attend.
Wash U plays at the Division III level and went 19-8 last season. The Bears made the Division III Tournament, defeating Cornell College in the first round before losing to Wheaton in the second round.
“Having an exhibition game against a wonderful Wash U program gives us another opportunity to compete,” coach Dennis Gates said.
Gates gave credit to Wash U coach Pat Juckem and the Bears’ program. He also extended his support to the program after the death of former forward Justin Hardy, who passed away in May of stomach cancer. Hardy started 18 of 21 games and averaged 11.1 points per game last season.
A video honoring Hardy will be shown at Thursday’s game, followed by a moment of silence and information on how to donate to cancer research.
Aside from an intrasquad scrimmage held Oct. 22 at Mizzou Arena, the exhibition will be the first chance to see several new players Gates brought in through the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. One of the three returners, Kobe Brown, says the exhibition will be helpful in setting the newcomers up for success.
“We’ve all been talking about it since June, since we all came on campus,” Brown said. “Talking about how we couldn’t wait to get in front of the fans, so it should be fun. It will be a great learning experience, and I’m really looking forward to it.”
Brown named first team All-SEC by coaches
Brown’s work in the 2021-22 season did not go unnoticed. The senior was named preseason first team All-SEC by the conference’s coaches.
Brown was joined on the first team by reigning SEC player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky teammate Sahvir Wheeler, as well as Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi and Zakai Zeigler, Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly, Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr., Florida’s Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith.
Brown was left off of both the first and second team by media members at SEC Media Days, but he’s garnered respect from coaches across the league.
“It’s definitely an accomplishment, just being in the position to be able to get that award. (The fact) that other coaches recognized my capabilities and talents, it’s a big deal, so I’m happy to have that,” Brown said.
Brown was named second team All-SEC after leading the Tigers in points (12.5) and rebounds (7.6) per game last season.
“He’s an unbelievable ambassador to the program,” Gates said. “But also, I get to develop him and push him even further beyond his goals. That’s just one of the benchmarks that he can check off, and we’re looking forward to many others to come.”