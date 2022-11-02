Missouri men’s basketball team huddles (copy)

Missouri hosts Washington University in an exhibition Thursday at Mizzou Arena, four days before the Tigers' season opener against Southern Indiana.

 Kennedy McGilvery/Missourian

Missouri men’s basketball doesn’t officially start its season until Monday, when it hosts Southern Indiana.

Before the Tigers begin regular-season play, fans will get a chance to see a revamped side that returns just three players from last season in an exhibition game against Washington University on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena, and the game is free for fans to attend.

  General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism.

