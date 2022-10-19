Missouri men’s basketball is one the most difficult teams in the country to project.
The Tigers enter the 2022-23 season with just three returners from last season — Kobe Brown, Kaleb Brown and Ronnie DeGray III. Missouri brought in a new coaching staff led by Dennis Gates and added a slate of players to replace those who departed.
At SEC Media Days on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, the voting media members ultimately projected Missouri 11th in the SEC preseason poll. The Tigers were ranked ahead of Vanderbilt, Georgia and South Carolina. No Tigers were named to the preseason All-SEC first or second team, and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe was predicted to win SEC Player of the Year.
Gates, Kobe Brown and Clemson-transfer Nick Honor represented the team at Media Days. Gates spoke about the goals of a team that is figuring out its new identity.
“You have a sense of a large contingent of guys who has had games, who prepared for teams and know what a scouting report looks like,” Gates said. “We just have to continue to build our team dynamic, which is going to be essential to our success.”
On SEC Now, Gates talked about the culture of Missouri men’s basketball returning to the levels it reached under past coaches.
“There has been a tradition and a framework bestowed upon us amongst the nation‘s elite,” Gates said. “Norm Stewart’s success, Quin Snyder’s success, Frank Haith had success, Mike Anderson had success, Cuonzo (Martin) had success. Those coaches are great coaches. Our culture is there, it‘s just reconstructing it and getting a presence about it, playing an exciting style, and we all have to roll our sleeves up.”
Players buying in
Kobe Brown, who will be expected to help captain a side with many players who will be playing their first games in the SEC, has bought into Missouri’s new mentality.
“One of the first things he told me was that if he’s not invited to my wedding whenever I decide to get married, then he didn’t do his job. So instantly I knew it was more than just playing basketball and the business side,” Brown said on SEC Now.
While Brown added that he isn’t expecting to get married anytime soon, he did say that he grew an inch to 6-foot-9 ahead of his senior season and that he is helping to prepare the newcomers for what to expect in the SEC.
With the Tigers’ Nov. 3 exhibition game against Washington University on the horizon, Gates said his team’s togetherness will be the key to success in his first season.
“The storm is coming. It’s not going to be easy, not for any team, but the team that I believe can keep it all together and get to the end collectively and lean on the tenets or even the mantra at the end will prevail,” Gates said. “And you will see those things happening — hopefully in my program.”
Gates favors NCAA Tournament Expansion
As the landscape of college sports continues to shift, talks of expansion to the NCAA Tournament’s current format have only increased. Gates made his support for the tournament’s expansion clear, and said it can afford more opportunities across college basketball.
“I would like to see it double,” Gates said. “Because I truly believe there are some great coaches who are left out of the tournament, there are some great players that we have not seen on that platform that we’ll now see, and there are some great games already existing with some unbelievable excitement, and I think there’s more out there for us to have.”
Gates added that the expanded tournament would also allow for the development of referees and the chance for more cities to be involved in postseason basketball.
He also expressed his support for more opportunities for players and coaches to develop during the summer.
“It is something that our game will — I believe — go to,” Gates said. “And it’s an unbelievable opportunity because it’s for our student athletes, they’re going to play, they’re going to play basketball. And what better way for them to have that opportunity to do it in the summer months.”
Gates added that summer basketball would be ideal for his staff and up-and-coming coaches to gain coaching experience and confidence.
The Tigers’ first test of the regular season is against Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Mizzou Arena.