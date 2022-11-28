Missouri men's basketball received two points in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. Almost a month into the Dennis Gates era, Missouri sits tied with Auburn for the best record in the SEC at 7-0.
Kevin Sjuts, the sports director for 10/11 News in Lincoln, Nebraska, ranked the Tigers No. 24 in the poll, and Missouri ranks No. 37 overall.
The last time Missouri was ranked in the AP Top 25 was during the 2020-2021 season, when the Tigers reached as high as No. 10.
Five SEC programs — Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee — were ranked in the top 25. The Tigers joined Mississippi State (12 points) as the other SEC team to receive votes but not crack the top 25.
Missouri has a chance to capitalize on its first recognition of the season with a road test against Wichita State on Tuesday.