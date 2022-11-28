Missouri men's basketball received two points in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was released Monday. Almost a month into the Dennis Gates era, Missouri sits tied with Auburn for the best record in the SEC at 7-0.

Kevin Sjuts, the sports director for 10/11 News in Lincoln, Nebraska, ranked the Tigers No. 24 in the poll, and Missouri ranks No. 37 overall.

  Reporter, Fall 2022

