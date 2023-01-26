Missouri Mississippi Basketball (copy)

Missouri guard D’Moi Hodge (5) shoots a 3-pointer over Ole Miss guard Tye Fagan (14) on Tuesday in Oxford, Miss. The Tigers return to Columbia face Iowa State at 1 p.m. Saturday as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

 Rogelio V. Solis/The Associated Press

While it's no longer a Big 8 or Big 12 matchup, there's still something special about No. 12 Iowa State coming to Columbia. Nostalgia will reign throughout Mizzou Arena as Missouri men's basketball's Twitter account announced the team will be wearing a throwback style of uniforms that the Tigers wore from the 1970s to the early 90s.

The game will tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2 as one of 10 games in the final installment of the SEC/Big 12 Showdown, ending a 10-year run. Missouri (15-5, 4-4 SEC) participated in the event five previous times, coming away with a 2-3 record.

  Reporter, Fall 2022

