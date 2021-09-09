The SEC released the conference schedules for all of its men's basketball teams Thursday. Missouri gets its conference schedule underway Dec. 29 at Kentucky, one of five matchups to kick off conference play.
The Tigers' first home conference game is Jan. 5 against Mississippi State.
Missouri hosts and travels for nine conference games . The Tigers also travel to Ames, Iowa, to face Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 29.
Other home games include Alabama (Jan. 8), Texas A&M (Jan. 15), Auburn (Jan. 25), Florida (Feb. 2), Ole Miss (Feb. 12), Arkansas (Feb. 15), Tennessee (Feb. 22) and Georgia (March 5).
Other away games include Arkansas (Jan. 12), Ole Miss (Jan. 18), Alabama (Jan. 22), Texas A&M (Feb. 5), Vanderbilt (Feb. 8), Mississippi State (Feb. 19), LSU (Feb. 26) and South Carolina (March 1).
Times and TV assignments will be announced at a later date.
Over the course of the season, the Tigers will face up to 10 teams that were in the NCAA Tournament last season, with four of them finishing ranked in the final Top 25 poll.
Missouri's season begins Nov. 9 at home against Central Michigan.