On Thursday, the SEC and ESPN announced the conference game times and TV schedules for men's basketball.
Missouri doesn't have any games on the main ESPN channel but has one on ESPN2 and two on ESPNU. The remaining 15 games are being aired on SEC Network.
Missouri opens its SEC schedule at 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at Kentucky on SEC Network.
Nonconference TV allotment and times will be released at a later date, though the Tigers' Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup with Iowa State is slated for a 1 p.m. tipoff Jan. 29 on ESPNU.