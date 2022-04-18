Missouri men's basketball combo guard signee Christian Jones received his release from his letter of intent and reopened his recruitment Monday, citing "uncertainty around the program." He signed in the fall.
His de-commitment brings the Tigers back to the maximum 13 scholarship players allowed. MU went past the maximum number of scholarship players allowed when Cleveland State transfer D'Moi Hodge committed to play for Dennis Gates, his former coach with the Vikings, on Saturday.
Jones committed to Missouri on July 2, 2021.
"First and foremost I would like to thank Coach (Cuonzo) Martin, the entire coaching staff and all the love and support the fans have shown me since my commitment," Jones said in a Twitter statement. "My family and I will be taking the next few weeks to figure out what's the best move for me and my college career."
The East St. Louis standout is a three-star recruit. He was targeted by Martin's staff before Missouri announced Martin would not return as coach after bowing out of the SEC Tournament.
Per Rivals, Jones was recruited by DePaul, Denver, IUPUI, Southern Illinois- Edwardsville and Illinois-Chicago before committing to Missouri. Per MaxPreps, he averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds in his senior season at East St. Louis.