All is well in Columbia, as coach Cuonzo Martin received national letters of intent from all five of his 2021 recruits by Wednesday afternoon.
“They’re talented young guys,” Martin said. “They’re all students of the game. Not so much as watching highlights, but they try to watch games. They all enjoy playing basketball. ... These guys have a passion for playing basketball.”
Missouri hadn’t secured a four-star recruit since Torrence Watson back in 2018. The Tigers managed to sign three of them Wednesday. That makes guard Anton Brookshire, who’s currently ranked 90th in the nation by ESPN, Missouri’s highest-ranked recruit since 2018. It also makes its 2021 recruiting class the most impressive since 2017’s, which featured Michael Porter Jr. The class is currently ranked No. 39 in the nation by both Rivals and 247Sports.
Other than Brookshire, the Tigers will bring on fellow four-star recruits in forward Sean Durugordon and Yaya Keita. Trevon Brazile, a three-star prospect, and Kaleb Brown, brother of sophomore forward Kobe Brown, also signed Wednesday.
Brookshire is listed at 6-foot, but his game reaches extensive heights. The Springfield point guard is an explosive scorer who can shoot the long ball well.
“He gets a lot of work in,” Martin said. “We’re talking two or three times a day.”
Martin described him in a news release as “a scoring lead guard that will make his teammates around him better.”
Keita is a 6-9 center who will look to bully opponents both on defense and on the glass.
Martin has described him as “dominant” on defense. The De Smet big man recently tore his right ACL and will miss his senior high school season. He’ll be back in time to start his collegiate career next year.
Brazile is an explosive 6-8 forward who boasts a 7-foot wingspan. The Springfield product is best at getting to the rim and finishing strong.
“Long, athletic, can put the ball on the floor,” Martin said. “Can block shots, run the floor. Can do a lot of things.”
With his size and length, he’ll be able to guard multiple positions. For his senior season, Brazile transferred from Parkview High School to Kickapoo, where fellow signee Brookshire currently plays. He’ll have time to build chemistry with his point guard before they enroll at Missouri.
Brown is a 6-6 combo guard who can play both on or off the ball. Martin described him as a Draymond Green-type player upon first watching him. Brown is at his best when he can facilitate, which drew a Chris Paul comparison from brother Kobe.
“He looks to pass,” Kobe Brown said. “He wants to get assists. That’s his biggest thing. He’d rather have 100 assists before he scores 100 points.”
Durugordon is a 6-7 wing who can score at a high clip. The New York City native who played at Connecticut’s Putnam Science Academy puts his head down and gets to the rim with a lot of success and even shot 44% from deep last season. His physicality came to mind as Martin described him.
“He’s a strong physical guy,” Martin said. “Slashing, athletic, gets to the rim. He’s more of a guy that can make plays at the rim than catching and shooting right now.”
Durugordon will enroll in January, but Martin said the plan is to redshirt him this upcoming season.
SCHEDULE UPDATE: CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein reported that Missouri will take on Boston College on Dec. 2 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, which Martin confirmed with the media Wednesday.
It was reported earlier in the week that the Tigers will face Oregon at the same tournament on Dec. 3. The tournament, dubbed “Bubbleville,” is Missouri’s lone scheduled multiteam event for now.