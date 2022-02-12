Ole Miss had no answer for DaJuan Gordon in the first half Saturday.
With the Ole Miss bench chanting ‘Defense,’ he got the ball for a corner 3 right in front of them, let it fly and watched it fall. He then turned, looked at Rebels coach Kermit Davis and the players on the bench and lifted one finger to his mouth.
That led into the under eight-minutes timeout in the first half. After the brief break, Gordon got the ball again for a corner 3, again let it fly and again watched it sink. That happened twice after the timeout, both coming in the same spot as the first.
He shushed the Ole Miss bench each time.
“Just playing basketball,” Gordon said. “When I shot it, they was just talking. I was just telling them to be quiet.”
Gordon finished with 13 points in Missouri’s 74-68 win over the Rebels, with nine coming from the 3-point line. He struggled in the second half, coach Cuonzo Martin said, but he came through in the first.
“He made some shots, made good plays,” Martin said. “He has to continue to get better in the second half, take care of the ball, make sound decisions.”
The Tigers shot 50% from beyond the arc compared to Ole Miss’ 22%. Missouri led for all but 26 seconds.
It’s no secret that the Tigers have struggled from deep. Missouri came into the game shooting 27.78% from the 3-point line for the season, which was good for No. 343 of 350 in Division I men’s college basketball and is the lowest of all high-major conference teams. Against Vanderbilt on Tuesday, Missouri shot just 5 for 25 from deep, which was good for just 20%.
“I just think in the Vanderbilt game, we didn’t play as Mizzou,” Martin said. “We didn’t play with any grit or toughness and it showed.”
It wasn’t just Gordon scoring from deep.
Ronnie DeGray III scored 14 points, six from the 3-point line, coming off the bench. He and Gordon combined for all but two of Missouri’s 3-pointers.
DeGray’s biggest play of the game was a 3 late in the game as Ole Miss cut into Missouri’s lead. That essentially put it out of the Rebels’ reach and gave the Tigers a crucial SEC win as the conference tournament in Tampa, Florida, creeps closer.
“If it doesn’t show up in the stat sheet, his presence is there,” Missouri guard Amari Davis said. “He does the little things for us.”
For the Tigers, the win marks another opportunity to grow, especially from the 3-point line. Over the course of the season, Missouri has picked up important and potentially momentum-building wins only for them to be followed up with a disappointing loss.
“We just gotta continue to go out there and compete for 40 minutes,” Missouri guard Javon Pickett said. “We’ve seen today we kind of took our foot off the gas. We’ve seen what happened. We were able to keep the lead, (but) it’s always going to be a battle every night.”
When the final buzzer sounded, it was clear the main difference between the two teams was the 3-ball, particularly in the first half. The Tigers only hit two 3s in the second half compared to five in the first. Ole Miss only hit four 3s all night.
In the end, the 3-point game silenced the Rebels’ bench and comeback effort despite Missouri going the final 3:27 without a field goal.
“You shot the 3-ball well, just take care of the ball. You’re not trying to hold onto a victory but win the game,” Martin said. “I thought sometimes we played too late in the shot clock instead of being aggressive downhill.”