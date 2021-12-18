Saying Missouri men’s basketball struggles from the 3-point line is nothing groundbreaking. The Tigers rank No. 347 of 350 Division I teams in 3-point percentage this season.
That percentage is well earned. Missouri has been dismal from beyond the arc. That was on full display in the 83-75 win over Utah.
“When they’re wide open, shoot it. So that means nobody on the floor at all,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin joked after the game. “What happens with the way they play defense, ... it’s almost a pack lines, so that shot is there.”
The Tigers shot just 19% — four of 21 — from the 3-point line. They only hit two in the first half, from Jarron Coleman and Amari Davis, respectively.
Coleman had only just returned from a two-game suspension. Martin said he failed to meet team expectations but did not provide further information after the Eastern Illinois game. He also missed the game against Kansas.
He hit a 3 from the Tiger logo as time expired on the shot clock to extend the Tigers’ lead to five with about one minute remaining.
“You’re talking (about an) experienced basketball player,” Martin said. “I thought he stayed the course, made a big 3 late, really just getting his legs under him.”
Missouri didn’t hit a 3 in the second half until there was just 6:42 remaining when Ronnie DeGray III hit a corner shot to cut the Utes’ lead to two points.
The Tigers only attempted five 3s in the second half, a huge dip from the 16 they attempted in the first.
“(Martin) was just saying, ‘Get the ball inside,’” Davis said. “He said, ‘Don’t just settle for 3s, get in the paint, go to the free-throw line.’”
Missouri didn’t suffer as much as it could have because of its success in the paint and in the mid-range. Davis, especially, thrived from the mid-range. It was the first time he had come off the bench this season, as he and DeGray made way for Anton Brookshire and Trevon Brazile to make their first-career starts.
Davis shot one for five from the 3-point line but finished with 17 points after finishing scoreless against Kansas.
“I felt like I needed this game,” Davis said. “Last game, I didn’t play so good, but I knew that Coach had a plan, and his plan — it worked in my favor.”
“Mid-range crazy,” Javon Pickett said after Davis finished.
Kobe Brown in the paint was Missouri’s biggest asset. With the Tigers’ struggles from behind the arc, Brown’s career-high 27 points was the difference between going into the Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois with momentum or with back-to-back losses.
Brown scored 23 of his points in the second half, after Martin had told his players to get in the paint and not to settle for 3s. Brown sat out the last eight minutes of the first half with foul trouble.
He finished zero of one from 3.
“It definitely made me hungry, I knew my team needed me,” Brown said. “I couldn’t wait to get back out there so I was waiting on my name to be called.”
Despite the win, Missouri’s struggles from behind the arc remain a massive concern going forward. If the Tigers are to be competitive in the SEC, the deep ball is something that needs to be addressed.
If Missouri shot even just an OK game from the 3-point line, the Utes would have been out of it much earlier than the final media timeout.