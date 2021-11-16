Well, there's been some time for Missouri fans time to come to terms and accept what they saw on Norm Stewart Court on Monday night. The Tigers succumbed to yet another infamous defeat to a supposedly lesser team. Kansas City was better in every facet of the game, and the Roos had the scoreline to show for their efforts in their 80-66 win.
Missouri was favored by 11.
What went wrong?
To put it plainly: everything.
There really isn't any stat that can be looked at as a positive for Missouri. From the 10 missed free throws to the 18 turnovers, no spot on the stat sheet can be viewed in a positive manner.
Kobe Brown and Ronnie DeGray III were the only Tigers with double-digit scoring figures, but both had early foul troubles. DeGray was nowhere near the player he was against Central Michigan.
Javon Pickett was arguably Missouri's best player against CMU, but wasn't good enough against Kansas City. He amassed five turnovers and nine points, shooting 3 of 9 from the field.
Anton Brookshire, Sean Durugordon and Yaya Keita combined for four points, two assists and zero rebounds.
Keita and Jordan Wilmore are the other players trusted to play down low when Brown isn't in the game, and combined for just one point — a second-half free throw from Wilmore. That kind of production won't win games.
DaJuan Gordon's highly-anticipated debut came with some flashes, but he ultimately disappointed with just seven points. Amari Davis scored just five.
But sometimes scoring in the mid-to-high 60s is enough to win games, such as No. 7 Duke beating Campbell 67-56. But when a defense plays as woefully as Missouri's did, it almost doesn't matter how many points an offense puts on the board.
The Tigers conceded from the 3-point line far too often. The Roos shot 47.8% from behind the arc and allowed Evan Gilyard II to do what he wanted. He shot 6 of 8 from 3 and 10 of 15 from the field.
Overall, Kansas City shot 50.9% from the field. When a team is shooting that well — for reference, Missouri shot 47.1% — you simply need to keep the ball. And judging by the Tigers' 18 turnovers, that didn't happen.
The main objective now is making sure this doesn't set the tone for the rest of the season. With Mid-American Conference bottom feeders Northern Illinois visiting Columbia on Thursday, there is little to time to spare in stopping the bleeding — especially with No. 3 Kansas and No. 10 Illinois on the horizon.
Where does this rank among worst losses?
Recency bias has been prevalent since the final buzzer sounded, so let's make one thing clear — this wasn't the worst loss in program history. It was simply one of the worst.
Kansas City came in 0-2 after being drubbed by Minnesota and Iowa and averaged 56.5 points per game. The Roos were picked to finish sixth in the Summit League. Perhaps the pain would be more bearable had it been a close, buzzer-beater loss. But that was not case.
Missouri was thoroughly dominated by Kansas City from start to finish. It was not close.
The Tigers' last lead of the game was 6-5 with 16:50 to play in the first half. Their largest lead was 4-2.
The Roos, on the other hand, were in dreamland. Their largest lead was 22 points and did not trail after the first four minutes of play.
After the game, Kansas City coach Billy Donlon said they were getting milkshakes.
"Hopefully Dairy Queen is still open," he told the Kansas City Star.
But while the Roos celebrate with Blizzards, the Tigers were left wondering where it all went wrong. Since the last loss to Kansas City in 2014, Missouri has now had five notably awful losses — three of which were in 2016, as reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
North Carolina Central, Eastern Illinois, Lipscomb, Charleston Southern and now Kansas City again. Monday was the largest margin of defeat, so the argument could be made that it was the worst loss, but Charleston Southern was very much thought to be among the worst Division I teams in the country when it strolled into Mizzou Arena, so that one might just edge Monday's abomination.
How does Coleman's injury change things going forward?
Jarron Coleman went down with an apparent ankle injury in the second half, so his presence likely wouldn't have changed much if he played in the rest of the game. But given he sat out the rest of the matchup, it wouldn't be a shock to see him out for some time, though it is not yet clear how serious his injury may be.
If he is out for an extended period, coach Cuonzo Martin could be forced to give Brookshire more minutes than he's comfortable with, or move Brown to the point and play Keita or Wilmore under the rim.
If Coleman cannot play Thursday, it adds just another question to Martin's list of unknowns about the team he has assembled this season.
Coleman finished with six points before going off injured, but was impressive in his first game.
Are there any positives?
Maybe?
Missouri looked good at times against Central Michigan. While the Chippewas aren't exactly a powerhouse and that game shouldn't be read into much, Kansas City is no world-beater either. It's hard to gauge where the Tigers currently stand.
If anything, the first two games show the range this team can have. Getting a historically bad performance out of the way this early could break a newly assembled team, but, as Martin said he hopes for, it could also provide lessons for the Tigers going forward.
If they don't learn from that game, they're going to be in for a long season.