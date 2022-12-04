As coach Dennis Gates said several times midweek, Missouri men’s basketball focused solely on the game in front of them, and proved that in its 96-89 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.
Missouri (9-0) has successfully navigated three 50% 3-point shooting games from its opponents, got a scrappy win in an intense road environment and now defeated a SEMO side — which hung around, made 3s and forced 14 MU turnovers.
Missouri passed its first nine tests, which fans expected, and has now earned the chance to validate the early-season buzz it's received against its arch-rival Kansas.
Before the Kansas game last season, Missouri was 5-4 with losses to Kansas City and Liberty, and fans had very little hope that the Tigers could beat the eventual national champions.
This season, the atmosphere around the team has an added layer of excitement. Missouri returned home from its road game against Wichita State to a packed student section on a day when the Tigers competed for attention with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gates said it was a boost to have the students back in the stands after a smaller student section for MU's games over Thanksgiving break.
"We knew that, that was a missing piece," Gates said. "But we knew that our community did come and they created a great atmosphere as well. To add that dimension today, you can notice the difference and its collective."
While it wasn't the Tigers most dominant performance of the season so far, many of the elements that have given this team its identity continued to be displayed. Missouri scored over 90 points for the fifth time this season and its press, which generates so many of those points, turned the Redhawks over 18 times.
Aidan Shaw caught a lob for a high-flying dunk, which has become a common sight this season and Missouri’s fan group “The Antlers” jeered after a SEMO player got tangled up with Shaw as the crowd helped rally the Tigers when SEMO went on runs.
Just like its matchups against Southern Indiana and Penn earlier in the season, it wasn’t all smooth sailing. SEMO got hot from beyond the arc going 8-for-16 from 3-point range in the first half. The Redhawks finished the game shooting 50% from beyond the arc.
"I credit our opponent, they did a great job of playing at a pace, but also making shots, they made some unbelievable shots," Gates said.
After SEMO took a very brief 40-39 lead, Missouri quickly shut it back down. The Tigers ended the half on an 11-0 run including a few dunks by Kobe Brown and took a 10-point lead into halftime.
Missouri's returning star, Brown took over Sunday's game. He got and-1 which erased a scoring drought that lasted over three minutes early in the second period and finished the game with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Missouri has not needed to lead the second-team All-SEC selection all season, however. The Tigers have had production across the board. The trio of point guards in Tre Gomillion, Nick Honor and Sean East II have added solid ball handling and comfort in the backcourt that was missing last season. East was particularly impressive against the Redhawks finishing with 21 points, four rebounds, six assists and four steals.
"He's our sixth player with 20 plus points on our roster, and to see him continue to grow, it just shows the level of comfort that he has," Gates said.
The Tigers' faced-paced play, pressure on the defense to force turnovers and ability to share the ball have defined their season so far and put them in a position to answer the big question Saturday: Does this team have what it takes to beat Kansas? The fans have done their part, selling out the matchup with the Jayhawks.
"I'm excited to be a part of this institution, be a part of that game, and I know our fans, our family, friends and loved ones and all our alumni is going to be excited to watch the same thing," Gates added.
Gates and several players have talked frequently about how the Tigers are a player driven-team with experienced leaders. After working their way through the early part of the season unblemished, that leadership will need to be on full display if the Tigers want to earn their first win over their arch-rival since 2012.