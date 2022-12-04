As coach Dennis Gates said several times midweek, Missouri men’s basketball focused solely on the game in front of them, and proved that in its 96-89 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.

Missouri (9-0) has successfully navigated three 50% 3-point shooting games from its opponents, got a scrappy win in an intense road environment and now defeated a SEMO side — which hung around, made 3s and forced 14 MU turnovers.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you