Missouri men's basketball target Jordan McCullum took an official visit to Columbia over the weekend. The three-star forward has an offer from the Tigers.

Ranked No. 130 in the Class of 2024, McCullum is set to begin his junior season at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, where he moved in August from Harriman, Tennessee.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you