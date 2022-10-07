Missouri men's basketball target Jordan McCullum took an official visit to Columbia over the weekend. The three-star forward has an offer from the Tigers.
Ranked No. 130 in the Class of 2024, McCullum is set to begin his junior season at Huntington Prep in West Virginia, where he moved in August from Harriman, Tennessee.
MU assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters has been recruiting McCullum and helped him arrange the visit along with his AAU teammate Dallas Thomas.
During his visit, McCullum was on hand for MU football's game against Georgia. McCullum said he was impressed by MU and the fan atmosphere at Memorial Stadium.
"It was a good community, everybody was nice and the game was good. (MU) almost beat the number one (team), so it was a lot of energy," McCullum said.
When it comes to his own game, McCullum described himself as an athletic and versatile player who can play multiple positions. He said MU's coaches were impressed by his ability to score and said improving his defense can help him reach the next level.
While McCullum is in the early stages of recruiting and still has a full two seasons of high school basketball, he doesn't feel overwhelmed by the process. McCullum said he knows what he's signed up for and has benefited from the experience of his father, Andre — who played one season at NC State and three seasons Old Dominion — to become familiar with recruiting process.
"He would tell me about all this stuff," McCullum said. "Like how they call you and they recruit you. So I knew what was coming for the most part."
McCullum said his dad is also a big influence on the development of his game.
"I've never had a trainer," McCullum said. "Everything I know, he's taught me."
While recruiting is still in the early stages for the Class of 2024, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates has secured commitment from three players in the Class of 2023. The latest announcement came Wednesday, when four-star forward Jordan Butler picked the MU over Auburn and South Carolina.
Former MU guard Smith makes third preseason appearance for Heat
Former MU men's basketball guard Dru Smith appeared in his third preseason game with the Miami Heat on Friday.
Smith played 10 minutes and had two points, three assists, a steal and five fouls in a 111-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Smith played 13 minutes, and scored six points off the bench in the Heat's first preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. He came off the bench again and notched 12 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals in the Heat's second game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.
Smith — who sports the number nine jersey after wearing 12 during the 2021-22 season — spent two seasons with MU and led the SEC in steals in both campaigns. Last season, he played in 10 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G-League affiliate, and played in three games for Miami during the NBA Summer League.
The Heat's next preseason game is against the Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Miami.