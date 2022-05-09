Missouri men’s basketball target Jamarion Sharp announced he was staying at Western Kentucky via Instagram on Monday. Sharp had long been rumored to be interested in joining the Tigers and entered the transfer portal April 29.
Louisville and Memphis were also reportedly interested in Sharp.
In his Instagram post, Sharp said he spoke with “several schools” and visited one. He did not indicate which schools those were.
“I realized again where my heart really was, here at WKU,” Sharp wrote on Instagram. “I really appreciate everyone who took the time out of their schedule to talk to me.”
Sharp, the tallest player in Division I men’s college basketball at 7-foot-5, averaged 4.62 blocks per game and earned Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year honors. He had 148 blocks this season while Missouri had 134 blocked shots as a team. Sharp also averaged 8.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.
Sharp was rumored to be going to Missouri before entering the transfer portal. His former junior college coach Kyle Smithpeters joined the Tigers’ staff as an assistant under Dennis Gates, which added fuel to those rumors.
Sharp entered the transfer portal eight days after Smithpeters joined MU’s staff.
With Sharp deciding to stay at Western Kentucky, Missouri still has two remaining scholarship spots open for its 2022-23 roster. The Tigers are most in need of a post presence, which Sharp would have provided, and a quality shooter.
Brown appears to be staying
Kobe Brown posted on Instagram that there’s “No place” he’d rather be than Missouri, appearing to imply that he is staying with the Tigers. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that other programs had reached out to Brown after former coach Cuonzo Martin was dismissed.
Brown was named to the All-SEC second team and averaged 12.5 points this season, including a career-high 30 points in an upset win over then-No. 15 Alabama.
Ronnie DeGray III commented on the post, saying he was “glad” Brown was staying. Kobe Brown, DeGray and Kaleb Brown are the only three players from last season’s roster currently returning.