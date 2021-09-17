Missouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin appeared to be in bright spirits Friday morning. He tweeted about good vibes and sharing coffee, donuts, conversations and love. And based on a tweeting exchange with Tigers' football coach Eliah Drinkwitz, it would appear that he made good on the donuts.
Perhaps he already knew the news that was coming.
Friday was four-star small forward Aidan Shaw’s 18th birthday and the day he announced his collegiate basketball commitment. He had offers from Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Maryland and Oklahoma State.
The No. 53 overall player in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports, kept the nation waiting for two weeks. Now, the time had come.
“I’m ready to make my decision,” Shaw said on CBS Live. “I’m happy to have family and friends to support me.”
At approximately 10:40 a.m., slightly after his mother wiped away a tear as she sat to his right with his father to his left, Shaw prepared to announce his decision.
“My journey as a basketball player is really the definition of a Cinderella story,” Shaw said just before revealing his commitment. “It hasn’t been easy.”
After thanking everyone involved in his development, he made his announcement.
“This team, I feel like it’s an extension of my family,” Shaw said. “With that being said, I’m ready to continue my Cinderella story at the University of…”
He then pulled out a black hat with a Tiger logo on the front.
“Missouri.”
The announcement was met by cheers of those in the room with him and grins from the three members of the Shaw family in front of the camera.
Shortly after that, the Missouri men’s basketball account tweeted the famous gif of Martin taking a sip from a coffee cup. And only a few minutes later, Martin tweeted, “Yes” accompanied by five fire emojis and the double exclamation point emoji.
“It feels great, I know that my family — they’ll be at every game,” Shaw said to CBS. “It’ll just be great to have that extra support and just seeing them in the crowd.”
247 Sports’ Eric Bossi compared Shaw to Detroit Pistons’ power forward Jerami Grant on the CBS broadcast. He said Shaw has developed into a two-way player who can be effective on both sides of the floor.
“His growth and maturation throughout the years has been impressive to watch,” Bossi told CBS. “He’s always been long and athletic, but he’s steadily added to his skill game.”
Shaw is the Tigers’ highest-rated commitment since Martin’s first class, which included Michael Porter Jr., Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon. He joins East St. Louis’ Christian Jones in Missouri’s 2022 recruitment class.
The Tigers are also pursuing Mark Mitchell, who is the No. 16 overall recruit for the class, according to 247 Sports.
“Not a huge surprise,” Bossi said of Shaw’s commitment on CBS Live. “Cuonzo Martin and his staff, their pursuit of Aidan has been pretty diligent over the last three or four years.”
Before leaving the broadcast to celebrate with his family and friends, Shaw left a message for Missouri fans.
“I’m ready to represent and I’m ready to work hard,” Shaw said on the broadcast. “I’ll see you guys in the Zou.”