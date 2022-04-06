Four-star recruit Aidan Shaw has recommitted to Missouri, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday. Shaw had committed and signed with Missouri but received his release when it was announced that coach Cuonzo Martin would not return.
"My college decision was based on what school I felt will give me the best opportunity to reach my goals while, at the same time, making me a priority," Shaw said on Twitter. "A school with goal like winning championships and preparing players like me to be a pro."
Shaw told the Missourian that he had a Zoom meeting with new coach Dennis Gates and that Gates had planned to visit him.
After initially committing on his 18th birthday, Shaw was the Tigers' highest-rated commitment since Michael Porter Jr. At the time of his initial commitment, he had offers from Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Maryland, Iowa and Arkansas.
"I was wide open because finding the ultimate fit for me as a student, an athlete and a man was my goal," Shaw said on Twitter. "Basketball isn't who I am but what I do."
Shaw said that he didn't limit his decision to his "prior list." Per the Kansas City Star, he had heard from seven schools after he reopened his recruitment.
He responded to a fan on Twitter on Tuesday that he wanted to "know where my support is" and that he would go where he was wanted. He announced his recommitment to Missouri just over 24 hours later.
"The (Missouri) fans love me and I love them," Shaw said.