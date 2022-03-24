Missouri men's basketball target Aidan Shaw told the Missourian via Twitter that he hasn't set a date for his commitment, but he "would say in April sometime."
Shaw signed his letter of intent with the Tigers, but was granted his release when it was announced that former Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin would not return. The program announced it was parting ways with Martin on March 11 and officially hired new coach Dennis Gates on Tuesday.
While they haven't talked since he was officially announced as the new coach at a press conference Tuesday, Shaw said the pair have spoken. The four-star recruit said Gates was planning on scheduling a visit to see him.
Shaw committed to Missouri on Sept. 17. He had offers from the Tigers, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Iowa and Maryland. It is unclear what teams have reached out to Shaw since he reopened his recruitment.