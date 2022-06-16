Missouri men’s basketball is matched up against Iowa State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the second season in a row, both leagues announced Thursday.
The Tigers will welcome the Cyclones to Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. MU lost 67-50 last season in Ames, Iowa, finishing the year 12th in the SEC. Iowa State was a No. 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament, defeating SEC foe LSU and Wisconsin to reach the Sweet 16.
MU is 2-3 all-time in the challenge, which began in 2013. The Tigers’ last victory in the challenge came in the 2020-21 season with a 102-98 overtime win over TCU at Mizzou Arena. The Big 12 is 48-41 all-time in the competition.
The SEC won the challenge 6-4 last season. Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn all won their matchups.
This season’s challenge features two more rematches from last season. National champion Kansas faces Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky, and Tennessee hosts Texas.
Here’s the full list of matchups:
- Arkansas at Baylor.
- Ole Miss at Oklahoma State.
- Alabama at Oklahoma.
- Florida at Kansas State.
- Auburn at West Virginia.
- Texas Tech at LSU.
- Iowa State at Missouri.
- TCU at Mississippi State.
- Kansas at Kentucky.
- Texas at Tennessee.