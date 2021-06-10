Missouri men's basketball will host Utah on Dec. 18 at Mizzou Arena. It will be the first time the two teams have played since coach Cuonzo Martin's first year with the Tigers in 2017. The Utes won the game 77-59 and lead the all-time series 3-0.
The two teams have pushed back a rematch for a few years.
This is the third schedule announcement of the 2021-22 season, with a game against Kansas and the Jacksonville Classic with Florida State, SMU and Loyola-Marymount.
Utah recently hired Craig Smith as its new coach, taking over for Larry Krystkowiac. Smith was hired after going 74-24 in his tenure at Utah State. He guided the Aggies to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers will be looking to improve upon a 16-10 finish to the 2020-2021 season and a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.