In many ways, Georgia and Missouri men’s basketball mirror one another. Both teams are in the middle of disappointing seasons,are facing questions about the future and have little left to play for in the regular season.
The two face one another at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
The game represents little more than a schedule filler for both sides. Missouri (10-20, 4-13 SEC) knows its opening-day opponent of the SEC Tournament is Ole Miss at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Tampa, Florida, and the only thing left to decide is which team is No. 12 and which is No. 13. Georgia (6-24, 1-16) knows it’s No. 14, last place, and has no way to get out of it. The Bulldogs will face either Vanderbilt or Texas A&M on Wednesday.
Missouri has lost six games in a row, while Georgia hasn’t won in 10 games.
The Tigers and Bulldogs have both had miserable SEC seasons. Missouri’s four conference wins have come against Alabama, Texas A&M and a regular-season sweep of Ole Miss. Georgia’s lone SEC win was against the Crimson Tide.
Neither team has had anything to write home about. Some Bulldogs fans have dubbed the final games of the season as the ‘Tom Crean Funeral Tour’ as the Georgia coach looks all but certain to be out at the end of the season. Similar questions have been raised about Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin.
Both coaches have landed highly touted recruits but haven’t kept that momentum. Martin landed Michael Porter Jr. ahead of his first seasons in Columbia but has only gotten the commitment of one four-star recruit since — Aidan Shaw, who signed to play for Missouri next season.
Crean landed current Minnesota Timberwolves standout Anthony Edwards as an in-state recruit that looked to have changed the course of Georgia’s program. Edwards was drafted after his first season, but the Bulldogs faded into obscurity once again.
Kario Oquendo is Georgia’s main scoring threat. He averages 15.3 points and has been one of the few bright spots in a very bad season for the Bulldogs. He’s capable of being a triple-threat scorer, shooting 73% from the free-throw line and 28% from deep. Oquendo is shooting 46% from the field.
Javon Pickett has become Missouri’s most obvious scoring threat in recent games. Since returning from a head injury, Pickett has led the Tigers in scoring in every game. Missouri only has two wins to show for that, but Pickett is playing better than he has throughout his collegiate career. With it being his senior day against Georgia, he may be set for another star performance after a career-high 23 points against South Carolina on Tuesday.
Missouri has needed more from Kobe Brown. He scored 19 points in the loss to Gamecocks, but all of those came in the second half. If he had an average first half, the Tigers likely win that game.
All in all, this game means very little in the grand scheme of the SEC standings. Both teams know where they’ll finish, and nothing is going to change that. While questions about the future of both programs hang over the game, nothing changes when these teams are playing in Tampa, Florida, in the conference tournament.
At least one will finally get a win.