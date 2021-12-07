Coming into the game against Eastern Illinois, Missouri men’s basketball averaged a field-goal percentage of just 39.9%, which was No. 313 in the country. Tuesday’s 72-44 win against the Panthers was much better, as the Tigers shot 50.9% from the floor.
Eastern Illinois shot 36% from the field.
The Tigers have very little to be proud so far this season. Their five wins have all come against teams ranked No. 128 or lower in the NET rankings, and one of those came against NAIA outfit Paul Quinn.
“You never take wins for granted because you never know when you’ll get the next one,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “You work hard to get them, you practice to get them. I’ve never been one to take any opponent for granted, I respect all opponents. I just like where we are in practice, and we have to find a way to get off to better starts.”
In the end, Tuesday’s game should always have finished with a Missouri win. While the Tigers came in at No. 277 in the NET rankings — the lowest of all high-power conference teams — the Panthers came in at No. 357, the second-lowest ranking in the country ahead of Maine.
Amari Davis led all scorers with 15 points. Kobe Brown was, again, a standout performer for the Tigers, finishing with 11 points and a game-high 11 rebounds. DaJuan Gordon also had a good night, finishing with 14 points, and Javon Pickett finished with double-digit scoring figures as well with 10.
Freshman Trevon Brazile made his awaited collegiate debut for the Tigers, scoring his first points from the charity stripe and a dunk, ending with four points.
“(It was) good to see Trevon play,” Martin said. “He got winded early but good to see him out there. You could see his talent level, his length, his athleticism.”
Anton Brookshire, Brazile’s high school teammate at Kickapoo, scored his first collegiate 3-pointers, knocking down two from behind the arc. He finished 2-of-4 while the rest of the Tigers finished a combined 0 for 15.
He had two alley-oop assists in the second half — one to Gordon, the other to Brazile.
“I think the main thing was having my head up, making sure I saw DaJaun,” Brookshire said of the first alley-oop. “He did a great job cutting, and as a point guard, I felt like it was the right thing to deliver him the ball where he can be effective.”
The only Missouri player who didn’t feature was Jarron Coleman, who was out due to “team policy,” per an email sent to media prior to tipoff. Martin said Coleman didn’t meet team expectations, and when asked if he would play against Kansas, he said, “We’ll see.”
Overall, like others this season, the win felt like little more than an exhibition and a warmup for the real thing Saturday.
Missouri travels to Lawrence, Kansas, to face the No. 8 Jayhawks for the first time in a regular-season game since the Tigers left the Big 12 for the SEC. That season, both teams were ranked in the AP Top 10 and were tipped for success in the NCAA Tournament.
“My job is the same — to prepare our guys to win a basketball game,” Martin said. “I have to make sure I take care of what’s on the floor, and we prepare to win a basketball game.”
While Kansas has stayed near the top of the national mantel in the decade since, the Tigers have not. Now, after beating Eastern Illinois, Missouri’s attention turns to finding a way to go into Lawrence and do the unthinkable.
The Jayhawks beat UTEP 78-52 on Tuesday night. Neither team plays again until the renewal of the Border War.
“Kansas is a well-known place for the home crowd, so it’ll be a big test for us,” Davis said. “We’re gonna play a lot of good teams on the road in the SEC, so I’m looking forward to playing against them.”
Going from facing one of the worst teams in the country to one of the best is just the beginning of a difficult remaining part of the schedule for the Tigers. Missouri does not face another mid-major team for the remainder of the regular season.
“It’s a street fight from this point on,” Martin said. “As a player, as a coach, I love it. I look forward to it. That’s why you do this. I wouldn’t want it any other way if I was a player.”