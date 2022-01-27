Saturday's game between Missouri men's basketball and No. 23 Iowa State is a meeting between two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. The two play in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa, on ESPNU.
The Tigers came into the season off an NCAA Tournament appearance and being ranked as high as No. 10 in the country. The Cyclones on the other hand came in with a new coach, TJ Otzelberger, after finishing 2-22 and winless in Big 12 play.
The two programs have switched places in a way, though Missouri isn't anywhere close to what Iowa State was last season. The Tigers are still a long way from their heights of a year ago, whereas the Cyclones already have more than seven times as many wins as they did last season.
To say Otzelberger has done a great job in a short period of time at Iowa State could be an understatement. Many are putting his name in the conversation for national coach of the year and for good reason.
Iowa State comes in at No. 27 in both the NCAA NET Rankings and in KenPom. The Cyclones come in at No. 9 in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency rating, showing that they have made strides on that end of the court since Otzelberger arrived.
On the other hand, you have Missouri. The Tigers are No. 156 in the NET and No. 133 in KenPom and have struggled with some of the basics throughout the season. Missouri is one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the nation, coming in at No. 344 of 350 for 3-point percentage and have been as low as No. 349.
It would be easy to write this one as a mismatch, but it may be different than that.
Missouri, while the results don't necessarily show it, has improved in recent games. The Tigers have been better with shot selection and their defense has improved drastically. Coach Cuonzo Martin has said that this is the first MU team he's had that didn't come in with a set defensive identity, which could have led to some of the more lopsided defeats over the course of the season.
With that improvement, the Tigers held No. 1 Auburn to its season-low in points and stayed with the nation's top-ranked team until the final buzzer. Missouri boasts wins over Ole Miss, SMU and previously ranked Alabama as its resume builders. While that isn't as strong as Iowa State, there are tangible signs of improvement in this Missouri team that shouldn't be ignored heading into another ranked matchup.
Should Missouri slow down Iowa State guards Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter and capitalize on its chances, the Tigers have a chance at a road upset.
They will, however, need stronger performances from forward Kobe Brown. He has been brilliant in Missouri's bigger wins, but has not been as good in its recent losses. Brown scored a career-high 30 points against Alabama to lead the Tigers to an upset win over the then-No. 15 Crimson Tide, but followed it with six points against Arkansas in a 44-point blowout loss.
Missouri hasn't leaned on Brown as much in recent games, as guards Jarron Coleman and Amari Davis started to pick up some of the scoring. But Brown has been and continues to be integral to the Tigers' success.