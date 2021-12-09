It's been long time coming. Nearly a decade ago, Missouri men's basketball and Kansas split their final regular-season series as members of the same conference — the Tigers winning in Columbia, the Jayhawks winning in Lawrence. The two games, which finished 74-71 and 87-86, respectively, were thought to be the final installments of the Border War unless the two met coincidentally in the postseason.
That war has been dormant since the 2012 season, untouched because of Missouri's SEC move.
"But that's a long time ago," Kansas coach Bill Self said.
Finally, Missouri travels to Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday to face No. 8 Kansas for the first time since that famous overtime defeat in 2012. The rivalry may have gone cold, but the tensions have never gone away.
"It's been pretty insane," Daily Kansan sports editor Nathan Swaffar said. "Through the student body, there has been so much anticipation, and through the team, you can tell it's been there too."
The Jayhawks come in off a 78-52 win over UTEP. After the win, the focus immediately shifted to the Tigers. Kansas comes in 8-1, its lone defeat being a 74-73 upset against Dayton.
"They were all kind of like, 'It was hard to not overlook UTEP because we're all looking forward to Saturday,'" Swaffar said. "You can just tell this is so much different than any game has been in the past four or five years."
Missouri comes in on the opposite end of the spectrum. While the Tigers are coming off a 72-44 win over Eastern Illinois, they are 5-4 and nowhere close to being ranked in the AP Top 25.
"Their schedule's been sneaky hard," Self said. "They got a really nice ballclub ... but they played a good schedule, and they've been up and down. I think we've been up and down, too, but they'll play their best game on Saturday."
Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun — brother of former Missouri forward Parker Braun, who now plays at Santa Clara — lead the Jayhawks with 22.6 and 16.8 points per game, respectively. Agbaji, who lived in the Kansas City area before going to KU, was a Missouri fan when he first moved to the area because of a friend of his.
"They're both just playing off the charts right now," Swaffar said.
The pair have been leaders for Kansas this season and have been the go-to players when their team needs points.
"That's my boy," Agbaji said of Braun. "We're just kind of feeding off each other's confidence right now, really just going out there and playing at an all-time high level is what we're trying to do."
As for Missouri, its highest performer is still Kobe Brown. The junior from Huntsville, Alabama, is averaging 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Tigers. After battling through foul trouble early in the season, Brown is proving himself to be coach Cuonzo Martin's most reliable player.
Amari Davis has started to take some of the scoring workload off Brown's shoulders. The Green Bay transfer averages 11.8 points after a slow start to his Missouri career.
"Every game leading up to the game we're playing on Saturday, we're still trying to find ourselves," Davis said after the Eastern Illinois game. "We're getting better everyday."
While Kansas may have a better scoring unit, Missouri has the advantage on the boards. The Tigers average 39.1 rebounds compared to the Jayhawks' 36.5.
"They're a really good rebounding team," Self said. "That hasn't been a strength of ours, per se. I think that'll be a big key in rebounding because they're going to guard us on the half court."
Kansas comes in as a heavy favorite. Missouri has struggled against mid-major teams all season, including a dismal loss to Kansas City. While KU's loss to Dayton is a hit to its resume, the Jayhawks are in the AP Top 10 for a reason, leaving Martin with a dilemma.
"(Missouri's) perimeter defense has got to be on point," Swaffar said. "They're gonna have to limit how KU works in the paint. ... I think it'll be a lot of can one man defend Ochai or Braun or whoever.
"You're gonna have to double team a few times, you're gonna have to force turnovers against this team."
It's a tall task for the Tigers. As for Martin, there isn't anything different about playing against Kansas in the first Border War since the two classics in 2012.
"My job is the same — to prepare our guys to win a basketball game," Martin said Tuesday. "I have to make sure I take care of what's on the floor."